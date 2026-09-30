General Motors (GM) Korea launched its premium auto brand Buick at an event in Seoul on Wednesday, signaling a stronger commitment to the Korean market amid persistent speculation over the carmaker's possible withdrawal from the country.

The launch brings to four the number of brands GM Korea operates in Korea — Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC and Buick — as the automaker seeks to broaden its customer base. Buick’s first model for the Korean market is the Electra E7 plug-in hybrid SUV, which combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor.

“Now we are going to have four brands,” GM Korea CEO Hector Villarreal said during a media showcase. “That means we will be able to appeal to all customer segments, and with that, we are expecting better results.”

“Having said that, what is important is the comfort, convenience and choices that we bring to the Korean market. This is what we are aiming for, and with the four brands, we are confident we are on the right path here,” he added.

However, Villarreal declined to directly answer questions about whether GM Korea plans to allocate more eco-friendly models to its Korean production facilities. For now, all E7 models to be sold in Korea will be imported from China.

GM Korea has repeatedly faced speculation over a possible withdrawal from Korea due to its weak sales here and heavy reliance on exports to the United States. The company has sought to counter such concerns by emphasizing its sequential launches of auto brands and sharing concrete investment strategies in Korea.

Villarreal said Korea will become Buick’s second overseas market after North America, underscoring GM’s efforts to strengthen its product lineup in Korea.

Buick is positioning itself between mainstream and traditional luxury brands, emphasizing distinctive design, intuitive technology and premium comfort, GM Korea said. The company said it is targeting customers looking for a combination of sophisticated design, advanced technology and a premium interior experience.

The Electra E7 embodies that position with a focus on comfort and convenience, rather than performance-oriented features.

The E7 is powered by a plug-in hybrid system combining a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with a 165-kilowatt electric motor. It can travel up to 126 kilometers on electric power alone and offers a combined driving range of more than 1,000 kilometers, according to GM Korea.

The carmaker will begin taking preorders for the E7 on Wednesday and plans to begin sales in November. The model will be offered in four trims, with prices ranging from around 43 million won ($31,700) to the mid-50 million won range.



