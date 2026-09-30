The European Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ECCK) recommended that Korean authorities ease regulations on electric vehicles (EVs) and improve predictability in the defense offset system in its annual white paper unveiled Wednesday.

The ECCK regularly discusses regulatory issues with the Korean government through its industry committees, and publishes its white paper annually to convey concerns and recommendations from its member companies. This year’s edition contains 82 recommendations from 15 committees and three forums.

During a press conference on the paper, ECCK Passenger Vehicle Committee Chair Kim Hong-joong urged Korea to better align its EV regulations with international standards.

“We recommend improvements to electric vehicle certification and assessment procedures, as well as greater harmonization with and mutual recognition of international standards for advanced automotive technologies,” Kim said.

“If Korea and Europe enhance regulatory alignment and reduce unnecessary differences in line with the spirit of the free trade agreement and international standards, it would greatly help accelerate EV adoption and facilitate the timely introduction of advanced technologies for Korean consumers.”

The ECCK also called for greater predictability in the country’s defense offset system, which refers to arrangements in which a foreign supplier promises economic or industrial benefits to the purchasing country as a condition of an arms sale.

“The ECCK calls for greater predictability and transparency in Korea’s offset system, including clearer evaluation criteria for advanced technology projects in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum,” ECCK Aerospace & Defense Committee Chair Francois Piolet said.

“There is strong potential for European companies to expand their role across Korea’s defense supply chain, from subsystems to lifecycle support.”

Other committees also called for regulatory changes across health care, food, energy and alcoholic beverages. The health care committee recommended faster reimbursement listings for innovative medicines and mutual recognition of Good Manufacturing Practice standards between Korea and the EU.

The food committee sought further digitalization of health certificates and more English-language guidance on packaging regulations, while the energy & environment committee called for greater regulatory predictability for offshore wind projects. The alcohol beverages committee recommended easing restrictions on e-commerce delivery, introducing a comprehensive specific tax system and reassessing mandatory Radio-Frequency Identification tag requirements for whisky.

Following publication, the ECCK white paper is submitted through the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency’s Foreign Investment Ombudsman for review by relevant Korean government ministries and institutions. It is also shared with key European stakeholders, including the European Commission, the European Free Trade Association and the U.K. government.