Dunamu seeks to connect S. Korea with global on-chain infrastructure: CEO
Summary
Dunamu CEO Oh Kyoung-suk said in Seoul on Wednesday that the company wants to connect South Korea’s finances with the global on-chain system. He said the company’s next task is linking Korea with the global market through a common financial infrastructure. Oh also said the goal could help Korea become an important financial hub, with accessibility, connectivity and export possibility in digital assets.
Key Facts
- The remarks were made at Korea Blockchain Week 2026, an international industry event that began a two-day run in Seoul.
- Oh said Dunamu plans to build a common infrastructure where various financial players can participate.
- He said the company may start by connecting Web3 financial infrastructure with a Web2 consumer payment platform, possibly referring to Naver Financial and Naver Pay.
- Dunamu and Naver Financial agreed last year on a comprehensive stock exchange, and the move is still awaiting regulatory approval.
The head of Dunamu, Korea's largest virtual asset exchange, said Wednesday his company hopes to connect the country's finances with the global on-chain system, mentioning the comprehensive equity exchange with portal operator Naver Corp. as part of the company's global expansion strategy.
Oh Kyoung-suk, chief executive officer (CEO) of Dunamu Inc., made the remarks at the Korea Blockchain Week 2026, an international industry event that kicked off its two-day run in Seoul, adding that connecting Korea with the global market is the company's "next task."
"We plan to build a common infrastructure where various financial players can participate," he said. "If the country secures accessibility, connectivity and export possibility (in the digital asset space) it could leap into an important financial hub."
To attain such a goal, Oh said his company will start with connecting the Web 3 financial infrastructure with the Web 2 consumer payment platform, possibly referring to Naver Financial Corp., which operates the payment service Naver Pay.
Dunamu and Naver Financial decided to merge last year by agreeing on a comprehensive stock exchange. The move is currently awaiting the approval of regulatory authorities.
"In the era of digital finance, Korea will have an opportunity, similar to the likes of cities like New York, Hong Kong and Singapore," Oh added.
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