The head of Dunamu, Korea's largest virtual asset exchange, said Wednesday his company hopes to connect the country's finances with the global on-chain system, mentioning the comprehensive equity exchange with portal operator Naver Corp. as part of the company's global expansion strategy.

Oh Kyoung-suk, chief executive officer (CEO) of Dunamu Inc., made the remarks at the Korea Blockchain Week 2026, an international industry event that kicked off its two-day run in Seoul, adding that connecting Korea with the global market is the company's "next task."

"We plan to build a common infrastructure where various financial players can participate," he said. "If the country secures accessibility, connectivity and export possibility (in the digital asset space) it could leap into an important financial hub."

To attain such a goal, Oh said his company will start with connecting the Web 3 financial infrastructure with the Web 2 consumer payment platform, possibly referring to Naver Financial Corp., which operates the payment service Naver Pay.

Dunamu and Naver Financial decided to merge last year by agreeing on a comprehensive stock exchange. The move is currently awaiting the approval of regulatory authorities.

"In the era of digital finance, Korea will have an opportunity, similar to the likes of cities like New York, Hong Kong and Singapore," Oh added.