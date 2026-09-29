LG Innotek to operate data collecting vehicle fleet for self-driving tech

LG Innotek will dispatch a fleet of sensor-packed test vehicles to Korean roads to gather real-world data aimed at sharpening technologies that determine how self-driving cars see the world.

The company said Tuesday it has begun operating data collection vehicles in Korea in partnership with Applied Intuition, a U.S. autonomous driving software company. The two companies plan to expand the fleet to 20 vehicles by 2028.

Operations will initially focus on Seoul, Incheon and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, with the fleet including both data collection vehicles and vehicles used to develop autonomous driving software.

LG Innotek said direct access to road data will help it refine sensors that serve as the “eyes” of autonomous vehicles and strengthen its sensor-fusion technology.

The vehicles combine cameras, radar and lidar to capture information about road conditions, vehicle movements, object locations and changes in weather, with the data to be paired with digital twin environments for sensor improvement and system validation.

Sensor fusion combines camera imagery with radar measurements of distance and speed and lidar’s 3D spatial data to produce a more detailed picture of surrounding conditions.

LG Innotek also plans to collect “edge case” data from situations that can challenge sensors, including black vehicles in heavy rain, strong backlight at tunnel exits and irregular lane markings at construction sites.

The company said personal information captured by vehicle cameras, including faces and license plates, will be de-identified before the data is used.

The fleet will support LG Innotek’s push into autonomous driving and physical artificial intelligence (AI) sensing markets, with the company targeting customers in North America and Europe with camera, radar and lidar solutions.

“Autonomous driving solutions are evolving from upgrading individual sensor performance toward optimizing sensors and software together based on data,” said John Min, chief technology officer and vice president at LG Innotek. “By leveraging our advanced, data-driven hybrid sensing solutions, we will swiftly capture a leading position in physical AI sensing markets, including autonomous driving.”

LG Innotek said its vehicles equipped with its sensing modules will also operate in the United States, Europe and Japan to gather driving data across varied environments.