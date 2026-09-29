Celltrion will use one of the world's largest pharmaceutical trade shows next month to seek partners in new drug development, contract manufacturing and supply chains, the Korean biopharmaceutical company said Tuesday.

The company will take part in CPHI Worldwide, which runs Oct. 6-8 in Milan. Now in its 37th year, the event covers pharmaceutical manufacturing, supply chains and contract development and manufacturing. More than 60,000 industry professionals from about 2,400 companies in some 170 countries are expected to attend.

Celltrion, best known for biosimilars — lower-cost versions of biologic drugs whose patents have expired — said it will look for partners in oncology, obesity and metabolic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. The company said its new drug research in these areas has recently begun producing results. It described the effort as part of its push to become a global developer of new drugs.

As demand for its main products grows, the company also plans to strengthen existing partnerships with overseas raw material suppliers and contract manufacturers. It will look for new partners to diversify its supply chain and lower costs.

Celltrion also plans to pursue partnerships in contract development and manufacturing, known as CDMO, as global demand rises. In this business, a company develops and produces drugs for other pharmaceutical firms. Celltrion said it will offer partners its experience in developing antibody drugs and its production capacity.

It is the fifth straight year since 2022 that the company has set up its own booth at the show. This year's booth covers about 152 square meters and includes a dedicated meeting room and a separate lounge for back-to-back business meetings.

"This CPHI will be an opportunity to showcase Celltrion's drug development and manufacturing competitiveness on the global stage and further solidify a stable global supply chain," a Celltrion official said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.