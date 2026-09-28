Samsung Electronics said Monday it will expand its artificial intelligence (AI) subscription services by offering more personalized options tailored to individual customers.

The service, launched two years ago, has generated nearly 1 trillion won ($734 million) in cumulative sales, excluding mobile products, the Korean tech giant said.

"Samsung AI subscription with Blue Pass is approaching 1 trillion won in sales just one year after its launch, thanks to the love and support of our customers," Im Sung-taek, executive vice president who heads Korea's sales team, told reporters.

The latest revamp focuses on strengthening personalized customer care.

Samsung has added two new options to its "Blue Pass" service, which provides expert support ranging from product installation to after-sales service.

Based on the service's growth, Samsung said it plans to expand subscription options based on customers' life stages, product-management needs and budgets.

The company cited the rapid growth of the domestic subscription market as a key factor behind the expansion.

According to Samsung, 94.8 percent of Korean consumers used subscription services this year, with each person using an average of 5.5 subscription services and spending an average of 41,853 won per month on subscriptions.