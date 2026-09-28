Samsung Electronics to expand personalized AI subscription services
Summary
Samsung Electronics said Monday it will expand its AI subscription services with more personalized options for individual customers. The service has generated nearly 1 trillion won in cumulative sales, excluding mobile products. Samsung said it is adding two new options to its Blue Pass service and plans to widen subscription choices based on life stages, product-management needs and budgets.
Key Facts
- Samsung said the AI subscription service was launched two years ago and has generated nearly 1 trillion won in cumulative sales, excluding mobile products.
- Im Sung-taek, executive vice president who heads Korea’s sales team, said Samsung AI subscription with Blue Pass is approaching 1 trillion won in sales just one year after its launch.
- Samsung added two new options to its Blue Pass service, which provides support from product installation to after-sales service.
- Samsung cited the rapid growth of the domestic subscription market, saying 94.8 percent of Korean consumers used subscription services this year.
- Samsung said each Korean consumer used an average of 5.5 subscription services and spent an average of 41,853 won per month on subscriptions.
Samsung Electronics said Monday it will expand its artificial intelligence (AI) subscription services by offering more personalized options tailored to individual customers.
The service, launched two years ago, has generated nearly 1 trillion won ($734 million) in cumulative sales, excluding mobile products, the Korean tech giant said.
"Samsung AI subscription with Blue Pass is approaching 1 trillion won in sales just one year after its launch, thanks to the love and support of our customers," Im Sung-taek, executive vice president who heads Korea's sales team, told reporters.
The latest revamp focuses on strengthening personalized customer care.
Samsung has added two new options to its "Blue Pass" service, which provides expert support ranging from product installation to after-sales service.
Based on the service's growth, Samsung said it plans to expand subscription options based on customers' life stages, product-management needs and budgets.
The company cited the rapid growth of the domestic subscription market as a key factor behind the expansion.
According to Samsung, 94.8 percent of Korean consumers used subscription services this year, with each person using an average of 5.5 subscription services and spending an average of 41,853 won per month on subscriptions.
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