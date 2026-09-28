Samsung Biologics highlights faster drug manufacturing timelines at BPI Boston

Samsung Biologics showcased manufacturing technologies designed to accelerate biopharmaceutical development and improve product quality at BioProcess International (BPI) 2026 in Boston, highlighting efforts to streamline complex drug production.

The company said Monday it participated in BPI from Sept. 22-25, drawing more than 3,000 biopharmaceutical professionals from around the world.

Samsung Biologics, which has attended BPI for nine consecutive years, operated its own booth featuring capabilities spanning contract research, development and manufacturing, along with Samsung Organoids, differentiated contract development and manufacturing services and production for multiple modalities.

During a presentation Wednesday, the company's antibody purification process development team outlined an integrated chemistry, manufacturing and controls strategy for bispecific and multispecific antibodies.

The team said molecule-specific process development reduced a development timeline from 13 months to 9.5 months while maintaining high quality.

Scientific posters presented during the conference also focused on cell line development and upstream processing.

Lee So-jeong, director of Upstream Process Development, presented S-Tensify, a cell-culture intensification platform that can increase cell density and achieve up to a twofold improvement in titer while maintaining product quality.

Samsung Biologics also participated in Cell & Gene Therapy International, held alongside BPI, where Abigail Garcia, director of AAV Technology, presented an analytical strategy for measuring full capsid ratios in adeno-associated virus products.

James Choi, executive vice president and head of Sales Support at Samsung Biologics, said the company used BPI to showcase its capabilities spanning contract research, development and manufacturing and its technology for biopharmaceutical development.

Choi said Samsung Biologics will continue strengthening its position in the global biopharmaceutical market through advanced technology and services.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.