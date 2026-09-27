Korean Air faces a growing maintenance capacity challenge, as its acquisition of Asiana Airlines creates a fleet of more than 230 aircraft at a time when heavy-maintenance slots remain increasingly difficult to secure across Asia.

The integrated carrier, scheduled to launch in December, will operate the larger fleet and employ more than 4,000 maintenance workers. It will require more airframe, engine and component maintenance that must be handled internally or secured through outside maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) providers.

However, constrained global MRO capacity and a shortage of international heavy-maintenance slots have become a material operational risk to Korean Air. Securing wide-body base-maintenance slots has become particularly difficult across Southeast Asia.

Korean Air is responding by expanding its own capabilities. In November last year, the airline and Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC) agreed to invest 176 billion won ($130 million) to build a next-generation maintenance hangar at the airport's High-Tech Aviation Complex.

The facility will be able to accommodate two wide-body aircraft and one narrow-body aircraft simultaneously, with construction scheduled to begin in 2027 and operations planned for late 2029.

The airline is also strengthening its engine MRO business. A new engine maintenance center on Incheon's Yeongjong Island is scheduled for completion in 2027, with industry estimates suggesting it could generate up to 150 billion won in annual operating profit once fully operational.

But the expansion will take time, leaving the carrier exposed to capacity constraints during the integration period. Korea's MRO infrastructure also remains limited. More than 60 percent of Korea’s aircraft maintenance demand was handled overseas in 2024, amounting to about 2.4 trillion won out of a total 3.9 trillion won, according to data from IIAC.

The airport operator has identified the lack of domestic capacity, along with high labor costs and large upfront investments as key factors behind the country's heavy reliance on overseas MRO providers.

That dependence could become more significant, as the merged carrier seeks to integrate two fleets while maintaining high aircraft utilization.

The acquisition also brings their three low-cost carrier subsidiaries — Jin Air, Air Busan and Air Seoul — under a single operating structure, further increasing the number of aircraft that will require coordinated maintenance support.

“For Korean Air, the key task is to ensure stable maintenance operations following the merger with Asiana to quickly reduce reliance on scarce overseas capacity without creating operational bottlenecks during the integration,” an official from the industry said.