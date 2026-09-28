Hanwha Solutions is strengthening its business foothold in China’s extra-high-voltage transmission and offshore wind markets, as part of efforts to accelerate the expansion of its global high-value-added cable materials business.

Hanwha Solutions’ Wire & Cable Division participated in Wire China 2026, an international wire and cable exhibition held in Shanghai from Sept. 21-24, and showcased next-generation technologies including extra-high-voltage cable materials and circular solutions.

Under the theme of “Best Quality, Better Planet,” Hanwha Solutions presented its high-performance cable materials technologies and sustainable circular solutions.

In particular, Hanwha Solutions exhibited a cable model incorporating next-generation 500-kilovolt class super extra-high voltage cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) and semi-conductive materials, demonstrating its insulation reliability and materials technology for extra-high-voltage power transmission environments.

Hanwha Solutions also unveiled its Closed Loop solution for circular XLPE, powered by its proprietary decrosslinking technology. Through a cable model incorporating recycled XLPE and semi-conductive materials, the company demonstrated the potential of a circular economy approach that enables waste cable materials to be reused in new cable materials.

During the exhibition on Sept. 22, Hanwha Solutions also signed memorandums of understanding for joint development of cable materials with two of China’s leading cable companies, Zhongtian Technology Submarine Cable (ZTT) and Hengtong.

With ZTT, Hanwha Solutions will pursue joint development of 132kV-class wet-type offshore wind Tree Retardant-XLPE (TR-XLPE), as well as semi-conductive materials package and cable. With Hengtong, the company will cooperate on the joint development of XLPE insulation materials and semi-conductive shielding materials for super extra-high voltage, subsea and high-voltage direct current cables.

TR-XLPE, which Hanwha Solutions is developing with ZTT, is a high-performance material that plays a critical role in ensuring the long-term insulation reliability of offshore wind power cables that may be continuously exposed to moisture.

Hanwha Solutions will supply 132 kilovolt-class TR-XLPE insulation materials and semi-conductive materials, as well as provide technical support, while ZTT will manufacture cable samples using the supplied materials and verify their performance.

“China is a key market experiencing rapid growth in extra-high-voltage transmission and offshore wind power,” Hanwha Solutions’ Wire & Cable Division Head Carlo Scarlata said.

“Through Wire China 2026, we aim to highlight Hanwha Solutions’ technological capabilities in extra-high-voltage cable materials and its expertise in developing materials for offshore wind applications. Building on technical validation and joint development with leading local customers, we will continue to expand business opportunities not only in China but also in the global market.”