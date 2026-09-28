Hanwha Ocean wins $499.6 mil. order to build 2 LNG carriers
By Yonhap
Hanwha Ocean said Monday it has won a 680 billion-won ($499.6 million) order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.
The Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing that it will deliver the vessels to an unidentified African shipowner by November 2029.
With the latest contract, Hanwha Ocean has secured orders worth a combined $7.71 billion for 41 vessels so far this year, including 18 very large crude carriers, eight LNG carriers and six container ships.