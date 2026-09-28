Coupang's Korean dominance: double-edged sword for US investors

Coupang’s ongoing confrontation with Korean regulators is exposing a structural risk for U.S. investors, as the Nasdaq-listed e-commerce giant remains overwhelmingly reliant on the Korean market, where it is facing mounting regulatory pressure.

Coupang makes more than 90 percent of its total sales in Korea, resulting in an unusually high dependence on Korea for a Nasdaq-listed company.

That concentration has become particularly significant since a massive data breach disclosed in November 2025 triggered a cascade of government investigations, penalties and legal disputes.

Coupang shares closed at $13.88 (18,800 won) on Friday, down 50.7 percent from $28.16 on Nov. 28 last year, the last trading day before the company publicly disclosed the breach.

The decline cannot be attributed entirely to the data breach that affected more than 33 million customer accounts, or the subsequent regulatory actions. Coupang swung to a $266 million net loss in the first quarter of 2026 as compensation vouchers and weaker customer demand hurt its results, while its second-quarter earnings also fell short of market expectations.

However, as long as Coupang generates the overwhelming majority of its revenue in Korea, regulatory actions in the country can put pressure on its stock price.

Nearly 10 months after the data breach broke, the issue shows no signs of abating, contributing to trade friction between Seoul and Washington.

A joint government investigation found that the incident involved weaknesses in Coupang’s security management systems. In June, Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission imposed a record-high 624.7 billion won fine on Coupang.

Coupang has pushed back against the regulatory findings. The company said it plans to challenge the data protection penalties and has sought judicial relief against separate actions by the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).

In September, a Seoul court rejected Coupang’s request to suspend an FTC on-site inspection concerning the firm’s alleged violations of the fair transaction act. Coupang had previously refused to cooperate with an inspection, arguing that it had not received proper advance notice.

The regulatory dispute has also taken on an international dimension. U.S. lawmakers have accused Korean authorities of unfairly targeting an American-listed company, while Seoul has rejected claims of discriminatory treatment. FTC Chairman Ju Biung-ghi said last week that the watchdog would continue enforcing Korean law without discrimination despite pressure from Washington.

Prolonged regulatory uncertainty could continue to weigh on Coupang’s stock. The shares fell more than 13 percent in September when its confrontation with the FTC intensified.

Earlier, Coupang’s shares rose on June 11, when the exact amount of the data breach fine was announced. The contrasting market reactions suggest that investors may be more concerned about the uncertainty over when and how the regulatory disputes will be resolved than the size of any single penalty.

In January, Nomura Securities downgraded Coupang from Buy to Neutral, citing the regulatory environment, and cut the company's price target from $30 to $22. The brokerage currently maintains its Neutral rating but has since lowered its price target further to $19.

For Coupang, the problem is not simply the size of any individual penalty. Its business structure leaves it with limited room to distance itself from the regulatory environment in Korea.

Unlike U.S. tech companies with diversified global revenue streams, Coupang remains deeply tied to Korean consumers, suppliers, logistics infrastructure and regulators.

That creates a potential dilemma for investors. A more aggressive legal and regulatory confrontation may help Coupang contest individual penalties or investigations, but prolonged friction with Korean authorities could also keep regulatory risk embedded in the company’s valuation.

The company has attempted to diversify through Taiwan, but its Korean operations remain the overwhelming source of its revenue stream.

“Investors may increasingly view Coupang’s Korean dominance as a structural source of risk, as the government maintains an unwavering regulatory stance toward market-leading platform firms, such as Coupang,” an industry official said.