Almonty Korea Tungsten Corp. (AKTC) has produced its first bulk bag of salable tungsten concentrate produced at its Sangdong mine in Yeongwol County, Gangwon Province, ready for shipment, marking a key step toward commercial production.

The Korean subsidiary of New York-based Almonty Industries said Monday that the production of 1 ton of minerals came after the Korea Mine Rehabilitation and Mineral Resources Corp. issued a mining facility inspection certificate for the mine’s processing plant and crushing facilities on Sept. 17.

The state-run company under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources inspected the facilities on Sept. 14 and found the plant and facilities compliant.

The certification has formally opened doors for AKTC to operate the facilities and process ores mined at Sangdong into tungsten concentrate for domestic supply and export. Production involves crushing, grinding and flotation to separate tungsten-bearing material from the ores.

AKTC said it will gradually increase output and begin supplying customers in Korea and overseas after the production process stabilizes.

Development of the processing plant and facilities began with basic engineering work for their crushing and grinding systems in 2020. Construction started in 2021 and key grinding equipment including a semi-autogenous grinding mill and a ball mill were installed in 2024. The company in 2025 began placing tungsten ores on a run-of-mine pad while working to stabilize the overall production process.

The company said the completion of the Korean authority’s inspection process has moved the Sangdong mining project beyond construction, testing and commissioning into commercial operations.

“It is deeply meaningful to see our years of work come to fruition today, with saleable tungsten concentrate actually packed into a bag for shipment,” Almonty Industries Chairman and AKTC CEO Lewis Black said.

“Over the past decade, we have worked to build a safe and efficient mine using advanced equipment and technology while adhering to the Equator Principles, which prioritize environmental and social considerations. This journey was made possible by the tireless efforts of Sangdong residents, who are eager to restore the former glory of the community that had once thrived thanks to the mine, and our employees. We remain committed to building a better future for the region."



