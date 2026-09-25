IKEA has launched a new collection worldwide that explores a less familiar approach to home decor. For the new Konstrunda collection, seven creators came together to produce 18 distinctive art pieces, suggesting how art can be used to style everyday living spaces at affordable prices.

Karin Gustavsson, creative director for the collection that was unveiled earlier this month, said the project is “democratization” of art, emphasizing the pieces’ comparatively low prices, ranging from 29,900 won ($21.50) to 349,000 won. Setting affordability as a key condition for the collection, she gave the artists broad creative freedom in how they expressed their ideas.

As the leader for Range Identity at IKEA Sweden, Gustavsson said preserving each artist’s artists’ spirit and ideas was just as important as keeping the works affordable.

“When I choose people to work with, I make sure that they understand the ethos of IKEA, and even if there is freedom to design, we do work on an entirely different scale and have other factors to consider — affordability being one of the most important,” said Gustavsson in an interview with The Korea Times.

“I knew before we started that the designers were all excited about the idea of democratizing the access to art, and with that as our guiding star, we could move forward in the same direction.”

Leading artists from different countries, each known for their distinctive use of materials, sources of inspiration and creative know-how, Gustavsson guided them toward completing the collection while serving as a moderator between the creative experts and IKEA.

“From the start, I knew I wanted to bring together a really diverse group of designers — different backgrounds, ages and perspectives. I wanted to work with people from different disciplines and see how each of them approaches art in their own ways. So we have designers working across furniture, textiles, glass, fashion, ceramics and architecture,” she said.

Gustavsson began her career at IKEA in 1990, later worked as a furniture designer in Italy and in glass sculpture at Orrefors in Sweden. She returned to IKEA in 2005, but her experiences helped sharpen her eye and instincts as a curator seeking to appeal to global audiences.

“The selected artists all worked independently on their art objects. They did not work together. I was very clear that I wanted very separate perspectives and pieces that reflected the artist’s own voice,” she said.

“My job was to guide this process and provide feedback and support, while in the end making sure that even though the materials and ideas were different, there was still a common language throughout the collection. You can see, for example, that the pieces are expressive and bold in color. I wanted the collection as a whole to be seen as vibrant and daring. I think it’s that mix of voices, backgrounds and ways of working that makes the collection so special. There’s something in it for everyone, and I hope different pieces will speak to different people.”

For Akanksha Deo, one of the participating artists, the work was about surrounding oneself with comfort and companionship, defining them as "objects that don’t quite match but belong together anyway” and pieces that “sit with you in your space and form a dynamic between you and your everyday.”

Deo said she drew on memories of her childhood in India and experiences with textiles for her two Konstrunda works — a stainless steel sculpture and a blue polyester tapestry.

“You start with total freedom, and it narrows as you hit the realities of price, safety testing and manufacturability. I don’t experience that as a loss, though. The constraint is where the real design thinking happens,” she said. “I really hope these items will be companions in your space, that they will make you feel less alone. This was one of the most personal projects I’ve done.”

Swedish artist Lisa Reiser, who made four glass sculptures for Konstrunda, calls herself a “daydream designer” who lets ideas come to her.

“The waves in the sculptures resemble these daydreams and have that ethereal feel in shape and texture,” she said. “When I was given this opportunity to work for Konstrunda, I was immediately brimming with ideas. The four glass sculptures I created for the collection were all my initial sketches. The team from IKEA and I traveled to the glass factory to try out some different colors and textures, and Karin and I decided together what colors would fit best in the collection.”

Reiser had suggestions for IKEA consumers based on where she herself would place her works in a home.

“I will put the green sculpture in the window, as the glass is at its most beautiful when the sun shines through it. For the silver sculpture, this can be in a darker part of the house, with just a light placed by it to reflect the shadows. The black vase I’ll have on my kitchen table with flowers, and the black sculpture vessel I’ll place in the bathroom to hold my dearest trinkets and jewelry.”