Hyundai Motor Group is poised to overtake Ford Motor in quarterly vehicle sales in the United States for the first time, underscoring the growing presence of the Korean automaker in the world’s largest car market.

Cox Automotive estimates that the group’s three brands — Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis — will sell 511,421 vehicles in the U.S. between July and September, up 6.5 percent from a year earlier.

By contrast, Ford is projected to sell 504,172 vehicles, down 7.1 percent, according to the market researcher’s latest forecast.

If the estimates hold, Hyundai Motor Group would rank third in quarterly U.S. sales behind General Motors, with 671,706 vehicles, and Toyota Motor, with 642,707. The result would mark the first time the Korean group has surpassed Ford on a quarterly basis.

The shift comes as U.S. consumers increasingly favor fuel-efficient vehicles amid elevated gasoline prices. Utilizing the market condition, Hyundai Motor Group has been going all-out to expand hybrid sales in the U.S.

However, Ford sells much fewer hybrid or fuel-efficient vehicles there.

Cox Automotive Executive Analyst Erin Keating said Asian automakers are gaining ground in the U.S. due to their diverse hybrid offerings.

“We see some of these Asian brands coming forward and really taking the industry by storm,” Keating said. “Most importantly, they have the hybrids.”