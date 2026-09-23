Naver's metaverse affiliate stages walkout, 2nd collective action this year

Unionized workers at Naver Z Corp., the metaverse affiliate of Korea's Naver Corp., staged a walkout on Wednesday, its second collective action this year against the company's decision to freeze wages.

Some 70 percent of the union's members, or around 120 people, picketed in front of its parent company's headquarters in Seongnam, south of Seoul, the portal operator's affiliate-wide labor union said.

"Across Naver and its affiliates, a rate freeze happened only once in 2009, following the global financial crisis. Even during that time, the company shifted the financial burden onto its employees by increasing the wages of its executives by 71 percent," the union argued during a live broadcast of the walkout.

The latest collective action is the second of its kind from Naver Z, after it staged a partial, 4-hour strike early this month.

It also marks the second industrial action from Korea's portal service industry after unionized members of Kakao Corp., a messenger app operator, staged multiple walkouts in June.