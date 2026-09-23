HS Hyosung Advanced Materials targets aerospace, drone markets with carbon fiber

HS Hyosung Advanced Materials is showcasing carbon fiber products for aerospace, defense and drone applications at CAMX 2026 in the United States, as the company seeks to expand into advanced industries.

The three-day Composites and Advanced Materials Expo runs from Tuesday to Thursday (local time) in Atlanta. More than 500 companies are participating, with about 7,000 visitors expected to attend. HS Hyosung Advanced Materials has participated in the annual exhibition since it was launched in 2014.

The company is displaying 3K carbon fiber, 3K woven fabrics and composites for drones, as well as high-pressure vessels used in satellites.

“CAMX 2026 is an important opportunity to share the latest technologies and market trends with major companies and customers in the global composites industry and explore new business opportunities,” HS Hyosung Advanced Materials CEO Lim Jin-dal said.

“Based on our high-performance carbon fiber technologies and stable supply capabilities, we will provide differentiated carbon fiber solutions for advanced industries, including aerospace.”

Carbon fiber has been used in automobiles and industrial products, including vehicle wheels, hoods and brake discs, as well as sports equipment such as hockey sticks, pickleball rackets and surfboards. It is also used as a core material for power transmission cables.

The company said applications are expanding into aerospace, defense and drones, where the material's low weight and high strength are important.

HS Hyosung Advanced Materials developed its Tansome carbon fiber in 2011, becoming the first Korean company to develop carbon fiber using its own technology. The material weighs about one-fourth as much as steel while offering 10 times its strength and seven times its elasticity, according to the company.

The company began commercial production at its Jeonju plant in 2013 and expanded overseas, starting production in China in 2024. It is preparing to begin operations in Vietnam in the second half of 2026.

The company will use its production bases in Korea, China and Vietnam to provide a stable supply to global customers.

HS Hyosung Advanced Materials obtained IATF 16949 certification for the automotive industry in 2019 and AS9100 certification for aerospace in 2021. In 2022, it developed H3065, a T-1000-class ultra-high-strength carbon fiber, becoming the third company globally to develop such a material after Japan and the U.S.



