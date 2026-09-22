Uber Technologies files for FTC review of Delivery Hero stake acquisition
By Yonhap
The antitrust watchdog said Tuesday it has received an application from Uber Technologies Inc. regarding its plan to acquire a stake in Germany-based Delivery Hero SE, the parent company of Woowa Brothers Corp., which operates Korea's leading food delivery app.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said the U.S.-based Uber Technologies has submitted the application for a review regarding its plan to acquire a full stake in Delivery Heros. Woowa Brothers operates the delivery platform, Baedal Minjok, or Baemin.