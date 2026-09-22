Uber Technologies files for FTC review of Delivery Hero stake acquisition

The antitrust watchdog said Tuesday it has received an application from Uber Technologies Inc. regarding its plan to acquire a stake in Germany-based Delivery Hero SE, the parent company of Woowa Brothers Corp., which operates Korea's leading food delivery app.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said the U.S.-based Uber Technologies has submitted the application for a review regarding its plan to acquire a full stake in Delivery Heros. Woowa Brothers operates the delivery platform, Baedal Minjok, or Baemin.