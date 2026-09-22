TikTok Shop hosts first K-beauty pop-up event in London

TikTok held its first standalone K-beauty pop-up event on TikTok Shop in the United Kingdom, bringing together 19 Korean beauty brands at Protein Studios in London's Shoreditch neighborhood from Sept. 12-13, the company said Tuesday.

The two-day event, called "Where Glow Begins," ran alongside an in-app campaign, "K-Beauty Super Brand Week," from Sept. 13-18. TikTok Shop is the platform's built-in e-commerce feature, allowing users to buy products directly through videos and livestreams without leaving the app.

The venue featured brand booths, a livestream commerce zone, beauty masterclasses and photo areas, with about 400 creators taking part in product trials, content creation and livestreamed broadcasts over the campaign period.

K-beauty has been one of the fastest-growing categories on TikTok Shop UK. The number of active K-beauty sellers on the platform rose 875 percent as of August compared with a year earlier, while K-beauty livestream sessions increased more than 305 percent over the same period. K-beauty product sales grew about 60 percent in the second quarter of this year compared with the first quarter, with the platform now selling a K-beauty product roughly once every five seconds. Top-selling Korean brands this year include Medicube, d'Alba and Dr. Melaxin.

The number of beauty creators active on TikTok Shop UK has grown more than 70 percent this year, with their commission earnings up 105 percent.

"K-beauty is being discovered by consumers around the world through creators' content and real usage experience," said Emily Caine, head of beauty at TikTok Shop UK.

"We will keep supporting K-beauty brands as they build new connections with overseas consumers and grow in the global market through a platform that combines content and commerce."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.