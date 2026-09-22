Samsung opens Germany showroom to deepen European built-in push
Summary
Samsung Electronics opened a roughly 480-square-meter permanent showroom in Löhne, Germany, during Küchenmeile to showcase its built-in appliances year-round. The venue is meant for product demonstrations, business consultations and training, and it highlights Samsung’s push to deepen partnerships in Europe. The displays include Bespoke AI refrigerators, a Bespoke AI dishwasher, an induction cooktop with an integrated extractor and a Bespoke AI oven with AI Pro Cooking. Samsung said the showroom is an important step in expanding its built-in appliance business in Europe.
Key Facts
- Küchenmeile runs through Friday and Samsung said it draws more than 300 brands and 25,000 industry visitors.
- Samsung has participated in Küchenmeile since 2013 to introduce built-in appliances and meet kitchen furniture companies and other partners.
- The showroom includes SmartThings connectivity demonstrations showing how appliances and other connected devices can work together in a smart kitchen.
- Samsung said its European installation solutions include placing a cooktop above a dishwasher and attaching furniture door panels weighing up to 12 kilograms to dishwashers.
- The company said it aims to deepen industry collaboration, strengthen its premium positioning and better capture opportunities in the European built-in market.
Samsung Electronics is turning a German kitchen industry hub into a year-round showcase for its built-in appliances as it seeks to deepen partnerships and expand its presence in Europe.
The company opened a roughly 480-square-meter permanent showroom on the first floor of Kitchen Center Löhne in Löhne, Germany, during Küchenmeile, a major business-to-business event for the European kitchen industry.
Küchenmeile runs through Friday, drawing more than 300 brands and 25,000 industry visitors, Samsung said.
The company has participated in the event since 2013, using it to introduce built-in appliances and connect with kitchen furniture companies and other industry partners.
The new showroom is designed as a venue for product demonstrations, business consultations and training, giving industry visitors year-round access to Samsung’s built-in appliances and connected kitchen technologies.
Its displays include Bespoke artificial intelligence(AI)-powered refrigerators, a Bespoke AI dishwasher, an induction cooktop with an integrated extractor and a Bespoke AI oven equipped with AI Pro Cooking.
The company is also demonstrating SmartThings connectivity, allowing visitors to see how its appliances and other connected devices can work together in a smart kitchen environment.
Installation solutions tailored to European kitchens include placing a cooktop above a dishwasher and attaching furniture door panels weighing up to 12 kilograms to dishwashers for a more integrated appearance.
Samsung is displaying kitchen packages in wood, white and navy finishes to show how its appliances can be paired with different furniture designs.
It said the showroom marks an important step in expanding Samsung’s built-in appliance business in Europe.
“We aim to deepen industry collaboration, strengthen Samsung’s premium positioning, and better capture opportunities in the European built-in market,” it added.
This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.
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