Game developer NC’s overseas revenue is expected to account for a larger share of its total sales in the coming months, as the company expands its intellectual properties (IPs) to target global audiences across North America, Europe and Asia.

According to NC’s earnings report, overseas revenue accounted for 52 percent of its total sales in the second quarter of 2026, surpassing the halfway mark and increasing for the fourth consecutive quarter.

The increased global share came as NC expanded overseas services for its core IPs and continued to generate results from its global-oriented titles. As its revenue structure shifts from a domestic focus toward greater overseas presence, the company is also increasingly orienting its development strategy toward global markets.

In Japan, NC is seeking to diversify its genre portfolio with Astraea Oratio, a subculture-themed role-playing game (RPG) title.

Japan has a strong consumer base for subculture content spanning animation and fan-created works. According to research firm Oshikatsu Soken, Japan’s subculture game market was valued at 3.5 trillion yen (33 trillion won) in 2024. Market tracker Sensor Tower data also showed that six subculture titles ranked among Japan’s top 10 mobile games by revenue between February 2024 and January 2025.

Astraea Oratio was developed by studio Dynamis One and is published globally by NC. Set in a fictional version of Tokyo in 1989, the game depicts a world where magic is part of everyday life.

NC showcased the title at Tokyo Game Show 2026 earlier this month, drawing more than 30,000 visitors to its booth. On the first day of the showcase on Saturday, wait times exceeded 120 minutes at their peak, while all merchandise prepared for the event was fully distributed early.

In North America and Europe, NC seeks to strengthen its presence with AION 2, the company’s flagship massively multiplayer online RPG. AION 2 was launched in Korea and Taiwan last year and will enter global early access on Sept. 30, followed by its official global launch through Steam and PURPLE on Oct. 5.

The global version will be available exclusively on PC and support 10 languages, including English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, Russian and Chinese.

Launched in 2008, AION is one of NC’s flagship IPs. Set in a fantasy world centered on the conflict between the Elyos and Asmodians, the game gained popularity for features including manual play, a structure that encourages player-versus-environment gameplay and a monetization model designed to reduce pay-to-win elements.

NC plans to release a total of 10 new titles by 2027 as it continues to diversify its genres and geographic markets. During its second-quarter earnings call last month, the company said Horizon Steel Frontiers, Cinder City and Guild Wars 3 are expected to become available for early access or presales next year.