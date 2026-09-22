Able C&C’s beauty brand MISSHA promoted its products and expanded consumer outreach in Europe during Milano Beauty Week, underscoring the region’s growing importance to the Korean cosmetics company’s overseas business.

MISSHA participated in the event, held in Milan from Wednesday to Sunday (local time), through a partnership with Italian fashion and beauty retailer OVS. The company showcased its BB creams, glow primer line and PDRN-NAD+ skincare products, positioning the range around convergence of skincare and makeup. According to Able C&C, samples prepared for visitors were exhausted early in the event and consumers showed a strong interest in product formulations and performance.

Milano Beauty Week, hosted by Cosmetica Italia, an Italian association of personal care solution companies and organized by OVS, brought together beauty brands, industry professionals and consumers at venues across the city. Last year’s event drew about 275,000 participants.

For Milan Fashion Week, the brand is also operating a dedicated booth and hosting beauty classes at OVS’s Shakaland Beauty Hotel at Garden Senato from Tuesday through Monday.

The European market has become a key pillar of Able C&C’s overseas expansion. The company said its European sales in the second quarter rose 48 percent from previous year, reaching a record quarterly high in the region. Total overseas sales increased 38 percent during the period, with overseas markets accounting for 75 percent of company-wide sales.

Able C&C CEO Shin Yoo-jung spoke at the Orientrade Beauty Night Club at Hotel VIU Milan on Wednesday, an event attended by about 400 beauty industry professionals, media representatives and influencers. She said the high expectations of Korean consumers have helped fuel K-beauty’s global growth, pushing companies to improve product performance and pursue innovation. She added that consumers increasingly seek makeup products that provide skincare benefits rather than simply concealing imperfections.

“Makeup is an extension of skincare,” Shin said, citing MISSHA’s BB cream, which combines makeup, skincare and UV protection, as an example.

She said K-beauty brands should learn from Europe’s long-established beauty companies while maintaining their own identity.

“We will do our best to make MISSHA a brand with a legacy lasting more than a century,” she said.