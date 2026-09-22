Hyundai Motor Group opens robot training center in US

Hyundai Motor Group has opened its robot training and testing facility for Boston Dynamics’ Atlas humanoid robot as part of efforts to bring the group’s physical artificial intelligence (AI) vision into its global production operations.

The carmaker said Tuesday the Robotics Metaplant Application Center (RMAC) has started operations at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in the state of Georgia in the United States.

The facility will serve as a major testbed where Atlas is trained in an environment designed to replicate actual automotive production sites before the robots are deployed on factory floors.

Atlas is being trained to perform a range of manufacturing-related tasks, including preparing materials for logistics operations and sorting automotive parts according to their assembly sequence. The training is intended to help the humanoid robot handle increasingly sophisticated work in real-world production environments.

The facility is expected to play a key role in Hyundai Motor Group’s plan to deploy about 25,000 Atlas robots across its Hyundai Motor and Kia production lines across the globe over the next few years.

Boston Dynamics plans to expand Atlas’ capabilities beyond its initial applications, with the goal of introducing the robots into parts assembly by 2030. The company also plans to gradually broaden their use to physically demanding jobs involving repetitive movements and the handling of heavy components.

The scale of the planned deployment underscores the importance of RMAC as more than a demonstration facility. Hyundai Motor Group will need to ensure that Atlas can operate safely and consistently alongside human workers while adapting to the highly variable conditions of automotive manufacturing.

RMAC began pilot operations in June and is now moving into full-scale operation. Hyundai Motor Group plans to build a separate facility at the HMGMA site next year, expanding the center to roughly 10 times its current size.

“The group is also planning a new U.S. production facility capable of manufacturing up to 30,000 robots annually, laying the groundwork for a deeper robotics manufacturing ecosystem in the country,” an official from the carmaker said.

The initiative is part of Hyundai Motor Group’s push to integrate robotics into its manufacturing strategy. The group has identified physical AI — AI systems capable of interacting with and acting in the physical world — as a key area of future growth.

Boston Dynamics is also exploring applications for Atlas beyond automotive manufacturing. The company said it is in discussions with customers across industries, including manufacturing, aerospace, semiconductors, food and beverage, logistics and life sciences, where its existing Spot and Stretch robots are already being used.

Jack Zacchewski, chief product and technology officer at Boston Dynamics, said the company was developing enterprise-scale physical AI with Hyundai Motor Group as a dedicated partner.

The two companies have established a strategy covering Atlas’ supply chain, production, testing and deployment, Zacchewski said, adding that RMAC would help advance their shared vision of robots working more safely and productively while extending human capabilities.



