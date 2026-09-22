Hanwha chair calls for stronger defense AI capabilities

Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn has urged Hanwha Systems, the group’s IT solutions arm, to strengthen its defense artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities as the conglomerate seeks to use AI-based command-and-control systems to connect its land, sea, air and space defense systems.

Kim visited Hanwha Systems’ Gumi plant in North Gyeongsang Province on Tuesday to review its production and testing capabilities for advanced defense equipment and emphasize the need to secure “unparalleled defense AI capabilities” and uphold a “safety-first” culture.

At the site, he inspected the assembly and testing of the multifunction radar for the Cheongung-II medium-range surface-to-air missile (M-SAM) system. The radar detects and tracks aircraft and missiles, identifies targets and guides interceptor missiles. It has been exported to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

“The Gumi facility has grown into a key export hub for Hanwha’s defense business as it expands into global markets, as well as a center for technological innovation,” the chairman said.

“What you make is more than just equipment or software. It is the force that connects and drives Hanwha’s defense capabilities and the foundation of Korea’s national security.”

Kim reviewed an AI-based integrated air defense system under development that links radar and electro-optical sensors with anti-aircraft guns and guided weapons to enable rapid responses to multiple threats.

He visited a large near-field antenna test range used to measure radar antenna performance, including for the Cheongung-II missile system and the KF-21 fighter jet.

Hanwha Systems is developing AI-based naval combat systems, automated engagement and autonomous navigation technologies.

Kim described Hanwha Systems as the “brain and neural network” of the group’s defense business, connecting key land, sea, air and space systems developed by its affiliates Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Ocean.

“AI is the key factor determining the competitiveness of Hanwha Group’s defense business, and Hanwha Systems is playing the central role,” Kim said.

He stressed workplace safety, urging employees to look after not only their own safety but also that of their colleagues and subcontractors.

Hanwha Systems’ Gumi facility, a major hub for radar, electro-optical systems and naval combat systems, was expanded last year with an investment of about 280 billion won ($206.6 million). The expanded site covers 89,000 square meters.

Meanwhile, Hanwha Defense USA said Monday (local time) it will invest $2.2 billion over seven years to build an advanced munitions manufacturing campus at Pine Bluff Arsenal, a U.S. Army installation in Arkansas. The project is expected to create nearly 400 jobs and expand the company’s production capabilities in the United States.

Hanwha executives joined state and local officials to mark the opening of the company’s new administrative headquarters at Pine Bluff Arsenal. The office will oversee local operations and serve as the first step toward establishing the Hanwha Advanced Manufacturing Campus.

The facility will produce 155-millimeter propellant charges and base bleed units, establishing domestic manufacturing capabilities across key stages of munitions production. Hanwha said the project will help increase U.S. production capacity and modernize the country’s munitions industrial base.

“Hanwha remains committed to supporting the American defense industrial base by bringing our manufacturing strength to the U.S. and creating up to 400 jobs in Arkansas,” Hanwha Defense USA CEO Michael Coulter said.

“By opening our new office in Pine Bluff that will oversee local operations, Hanwha plans to invest around $2.2 billion in our new Advanced Manufacturing Campus that will transform the domestic munitions industrial base and further strengthen America’s arsenal of freedom.”

The project has received support from the U.S. Army and Arkansas officials.

“The eventual lease will create revenue for the Army, bring in new jobs for the local community, and enhance our organic industrial base,” said Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the investment would boost local economies and create hundreds of jobs, while U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton said it would expand critical munitions production and strengthen national security.















