CJ OliveNetworks gift card revenue soars 33% in 1st half of 2026

CJ OliveNetworks said Tuesday that its gift card transaction value rose more than 33 percent in the first half of 2026 from a year earlier, setting a record for a six-month period as corporate demand for rewards helped expand its business-to-business sales.

The company said annual transaction value rose about 27 percent last year, as gift cards increasingly moved beyond personal gifting into customer rewards, marketing programs and employee benefits.

In July, CJ OliveNetworks began supplying CJ Gift Cards and Olive Young gift cards as rewards for LG Uplus home services, covering internet, IPTV and telephone subscriptions and renewals.

Customers signing up for or renewing eligible services can receive gift cards worth up to 400,000 won ($291), depending on their service and contract terms.

CJ OliveNetworks said the partnership broadens its reach among households and gives LG Uplus customers a wider range of reward options.

The company has also expanded where its integrated CJ Gift Card can be used, adding more than 5,700 Emart24 stores nationwide at the start of the year.

The card can now be used across more than 30 brands, including Olive Young, Tous Les Jours, CGV, CJ OnStyle, CJ The Market, Mega MGC Coffee, Paul Bassett, Emart24 and Rankingdakcom.

Olive Young gift cards are particularly popular among younger users, with people in their teens, 20s and 30s accounting for 88 percent of users, according to the company.

CJ OliveNetworks said its ONECON Biz Mall, a corporate and bulk-purchase gifting service, has secured more than 2,000 corporate customers, including large and midsize companies.

It said it plans to expand customized products and designs, add everyday-use merchants and broaden its supply network across industries. Integrated and brand-specific products are intended to serve different audiences and campaign goals, the company said.

It added that it will continue refining its gift card portfolio as corporate customers seek products suited to specific reward targets and campaign purposes.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.