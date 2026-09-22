CJ CheilJedang debuts traditional liquor brand jari in US market

CJ CheilJedang is taking Korean distilled spirits to New York, unveiling its premium jari brand as it seeks to introduce Korean drinking culture to consumers in one of the world’s most influential food cities.

The company is holding a launch event Tuesday (local time) at Moono, a modern Korean restaurant in Manhattan, where it is presenting three jari products alongside a Korean food pairing dinner.

The lineup includes jari Munbae Sul 24 and jari Gamuchee 24, which were released in Korea in July, and jari Munbae Sul 41, which is making its U.S. debut.

The higher-proof Munbae Sul 41 is designed to offer a deeper expression of the distinctive aroma of munbae, a pear-like fragrance associated with traditional Korean distilled spirits, according to CJ CheilJedang.

CJ CheilJedang’s Lifestyle Food Business division executives are among many expected to attend the event with figures from New York’s food, beverage and cultural industries.

Bartender Hong Doo-ui, a mixologist with brand ambassador Pine&Co, and chef Kim Ho-young of Moono and Michelin-starred Jua are also taking part, pairing jari cocktails with Korean dishes.

On Wednesday, CJ CheilJedang will host a K-Spirits X jari Partners Day at Gui Steakhouse in Manhattan, operated by chef Shim Sung-chul, whose restaurants Mari and Kochi each hold one Michelin star.

The event will introduce jari and four Korean partner breweries to New York Korean dining and government officials, with products from Munbaeju Brewery, Danong Bio, Yesan Apple Wine’s Chusa brand and Hoegok Brewery’s Wolyeong Andong Soju.

CJ CheilJedang said it plans to introduce jari at Korean fine-dining restaurants and bars across New York as it expands consumer access to Korean spirits.

A CJ CheilJedang official said the New York launch marks a first step toward showcasing the potential of Korean distilled spirits globally and building a platform for their international growth.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.