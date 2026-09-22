APR secures dual AI certifications for beauty devices

Beauty device and cosmetics developer APR has obtained two international artificial intelligence (AI)-related certifications, establishing a global-level framework for AI governance and product reliability.

The company said Tuesday it earned ISO/IEC 42001 certification for its AI management system and Nemko’s AI Trust Mark for the reliability of its AI-assisted product. APR said it is the first beauty company in the world to obtain both certifications.

ISO/IEC 42001, established by the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission in 2023, is an international standard for AI management systems. It assesses whether an organization has systems in place to manage risks and opportunities associated with AI and support the responsible development, provision and use of AI systems.

APR said it has established 46 types of AI management documents across seven stages for its AI-based personalized care services, covering the entire lifecycle of AI systems, from planning to disposal. It has also implemented a governance structure in which individual teams handle risk identification, assessment and response, while executives oversee the companywide operation of the AI management framework.

The company said it has linked the new framework with its existing practices in quality management, certified under ISO 9001, and information security management systems to integrate AI governance into its broader operational processes.

The AI Trust Mark, issued by Norwegian certification organization Nemko, focuses on the reliability and safety of AI incorporated into actual products. According to APR, the certification shares regulatory and governance frameworks with the European Union’s AI Act and the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology’s AI Risk Management Framework.

APR received the AI Trust Mark for the AI Care Mode in the Medicube AGE-R Booster Pro X2 beauty device. The feature analyzes users’ skin conditions and accumulated usage history to recommend personalized care routines and treatment intensity. It uses a hybrid design rather than relying on a single AI model, allowing users to make the final decision on settings.

“The simultaneous acquisition of the two certifications is meaningful because it verifies not only APR’s AI technology itself but also the company’s management system for developing and operating AI and the reliability of AI applied to actual products,” an APR official said.