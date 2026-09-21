Peugeot’s signature 308 Hybrid hatchback stands out with its impressive fuel efficiency and remarkably agile performance, offering a distinctive alternative in the compact hybrid segment.

Powered by a 1.2-liter gasoline engine paired with a 48-volt battery system, the 308 Hybrid hatchback is capable of operating in electric mode for roughly half of typical city driving conditions. The vehicle delivers an official fuel economy rating of 15.2 kilometers per liter, boasting its efficiency-focused engineering.

During a round-trip drive of approximately 400 kilometers between Seoul and Daejeon, the vehicle demonstrated exceptional real-world efficiency, with the fuel tank remaining more than half full upon completion of the journey.

Some may question whether a 1.2-liter gasoline engine can provide sufficient performance. However, the moment the gas pedal is pressed, the electric motor intervenes instantly, delivering brisk and responsive acceleration that exceeds expectations.

Depending on the battery’s state of charge, the 308 Hybrid can travel short distances using only the electric motor within the available output range. In everyday urban driving, the engine and motor operate either together or independently to optimize energy consumption.

Under acceleration, both power sources work simultaneously, and the motor recovers energy by recharging the battery during deceleration.

The system enhances efficiency while delivering a driving sensation that closely resembles that of an electric vehicle (EV). Drivers can also monitor the hybrid system’s operation in real time through the digital instrument cluster.

The exterior design further reinforces Peugeot’s signature sense of dynamism, highlighted by striking daytime running lights and distinctive taillamps that emphasize the brand’s sporty character.

Still, considering the vehicle’s compact dimensions, the 308 Hybrid appears better suited for one- or two-person households seeking an economical yet enjoyable daily drive, rather than large families.