Starbucks launches 'My Star Coffee' campaign to donate 1 mil. cups

Starbucks Korea has launched a customer-participation campaign to donate up to 1 million cups of coffee to people and communities in need.

Under the “My Star Coffee” campaign, for every cup of Today’s Coffee purchased at Starbucks stores nationwide on Mondays, beginning Sept. 28, the company will donate an equivalent amount of coffee.

The campaign is based on the idea of giving a cup of coffee to a personal “star” — someone who has offered quiet support and encouragement. For every cup of brewed coffee purchased by a customer, Starbucks will donate one additional cup of coffee to people and communities in need, allowing customers and the company to jointly build up the donations.

The accumulated cups of “My Star Coffee” will be delivered to people serving local communities, welfare facilities, disaster and emergency sites, farms and other places in need.

Starbucks said the initiative is intended to allow customers to take part in sharing activities through everyday coffee purchases, while extending support to people who contribute to their communities.

The company’s mobile coffee truck will also participate in the campaign. The vehicle has previously visited welfare facilities, disaster sites, farms, logistics centers and other locations to provide coffee and food to people in need of support and encouragement.

To mark the launch and thank customers for participating, Starbucks will offer a free size upgrade on eligible brewed coffee purchases every Monday from Sept. 28 through Nov. 2.

“The My Star Coffee campaign was designed to create greater value through sharing, based on the hospitality, attentive customer service and clean store environment that customers experience at Starbucks,” Starbucks Korea CEO Shin Dong-woo said.

“We will do our best to ensure that the sincerity contained in every cup of coffee purchased by customers reaches the stars around us.”