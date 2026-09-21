Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics captured the top billing across half of eight home appliance categories in a new analysis of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated product recommendations, while specialized niche brands claimed the lead in the remaining four segments.

AIBIX lab said Monday that it analyzed responses from ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Claude to measure the AI Brand Competitiveness Index (AIBIX) across 182 brands.

Samsung and LG led categories including washing machines, dryers, air purifiers and cordless vacuum cleaners, while Coway, Roborock, Sony and Minix topped rental water purifiers, robot vacuum cleaners, wireless earphones and headphones, and food waste processors, respectively.

LG scored 82.6 points in washing machines, 14 points ahead of Samsung, and 74.5 points in dryers, 6.4 points ahead of Samsung.

Samsung narrowly led LG in air purifiers, 72.3 points to 70.8, while the two companies tied at 69.5 points in cordless vacuum cleaners.

Coway scored 82.2 points in rental water purifiers, while Roborock scored 79.2 points in robot vacuum cleaners, leading Ecovacs by 24.5 points.

Sony scored 72.5 points in wireless earphones and headphones, ahead of Apple at 61.5, while Minix scored 68.8 points in food waste processors, ahead of Cuckoo at 63.5.

The analysis also found that AI recommendations changed when consumers added specific conditions to their questions.

For robot vacuum cleaners, Xiaomi had the highest first-mention share, at 50 percent, when the question specified a studio apartment or small home, compared with Roborock’s 56.7 percent in general recommendations.

LG had a 66.7 percent first-mention share when questions focused on fine-dust removal or large living rooms, while Samsung led general air purifier recommendations.

For food waste processors, Smart Cara led when consumers asked for products without odors, receiving 58.3 percent of first mentions, compared with 8.3 percent for overall leader Minix.

AIBIX lab said its analysis covered Korean-language responses generated from Aug. 23 to Sept. 4 and that AIBIX measures AI responses during a specific period rather than sales, market share, product quality or overall consumer preference.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.