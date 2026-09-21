Samsung Electronics breaks ground on HVAC production line in Gwangju

Samsung Electronics held a groundbreaking ceremony for a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) production line in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Monday.

The company plans to invest approximately 240 billion won ($173 million) to build a 21,500-square-meter HVAC production line at its Gwangju operations site.

The new production line, scheduled to begin operations in 2028, will manufacture HVAC products from FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, a Germany-based ventilation company that Samsung Electronics acquired last year.

"The launch of the new FlaktGroup production line will serve as another milestone in advancing our HVAC business, a key growth driver for the company," Roh Tae-moon, co-chief executive officer of Samsung Electronics and head of its device experience (DX) division, said at the ceremony.

Samsung said the new production line will strengthen its global production capabilities for advanced cooling equipment and centralized HVAC solutions as demand for cooling and HVAC solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers continues to grow rapidly.