RLWRLD, CJ Logistics expand partnership to build smarter warehouse robots

Tech firm RLWRLD and supply chain giant CJ Logistics are joining forces to build smarter warehouse robots capable of handling the messy realities of modern logistics, with plans to eventually export their physical artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to overseas markets.

RLWRLD said Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with CJ Logistics to jointly develop logistics-focused Robotics Foundation Model (RFM) technology and pursue commercialization from Korean operations to global markets.

Under the agreement, the companies will select logistics processes for initial RFM deployment and conduct proof-of-concept tests to verify core robotic movements in real working environments.

They plan to expand the range of applications and improve technical performance based on those tests, with a longer-term goal of commercializing Logistics as a Service, or LaaS.

CJ Logistics has been expanding the use of physical AI in logistics operations, including deploying AI humanoid robots in actual workflows, according to RLWRLD.

Logistics facilities present a particularly demanding environment for robots because they handle products of different sizes, shapes and materials, while working conditions can change from one task to another.

RLWRLD is developing RLDX-1, an RFM designed to help humanoid robots interpret real-world environments through visual and sensor data and determine actions suited to specific tasks.

The company said its technology focuses on robotic dexterity, including the ability to perform intricate physical movements in complex environments.

The companies plan to use technology and operational experience developed in Korea as a foundation for identifying joint business opportunities overseas.

RLWRLD said it will combine its global partner network with CJ Logistics’ commercialization and market expansion capabilities to pursue joint go-to-market efforts and strategic alliances.

RLWRLD said real-world data must feed back into AI development for physical AI to translate laboratory advances into productivity on industrial sites.

It added that the partnership would combine CJ Logistics’ logistics operations capabilities with RLWRLD’s RFM technology to address practical challenges and develop solutions that can be expanded into global markets.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.