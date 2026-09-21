LG Energy Solution has completed the establishment of its energy storage system (ESS) production network in North America, accelerating its push to capture growing demand in the rapidly expanding ESS market.

Following the opening ceremony for LG Energy Solution Michigan-Lansing on Aug. 18, the plant is now ramping up operations.

The Lansing plant serves as a combined manufacturing hub for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for ESS applications and nickel cobalt manganese batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), with an annual battery cell production capacity of more than 35 gigawatt-hours.

The plant began producing pouch-type LFP batteries for ESS applications this year and plans to begin mass production of prismatic LFP batteries next year, marking LG Energy Solution's first prismatic battery production in North America. The company has also secured orders to supply EV batteries to Toyota.

LG Energy Solution Michigan operates two production sites in the state, in Holland and Lansing. LG Energy Solution Michigan President Choi Dae-sik said that operating two plants in different locations is not easy but “there is significant synergy because we can quickly transfer the experience accumulated at the existing plant to the new one.”

He said the company is transferring its production and quality management experience and operational know-how from Holland to Lansing to accelerate the stabilization of the new plant and minimize trial and error. The company plans to connect the workforce, organizations and production experience of the two plants to operate them as a single production system.

With the Lansing plant going into operation, LG Energy Solution now has five ESS manufacturing sites in North America: two in Michigan, NextStar Energy’s plant in Ontario, Canada, and two joint venture plants — L-H Battery Company’s plant in Ohio and Ultium Cells’ plant in Tennessee.

By the end of this year, LG Energy Solution plans to expand its ESS production capacity in North America to 50 gigawatt-hours, accounting for 80 percent of its global ESS production capacity. Based on the improved capacity, the company said it will meet rapidly growing demand in the region.

LG Energy Solution’s ESS order backlog reached 140 gigawatt-hours as of the end of last year, while it secured more than 3 trillion won ($2.17 billion) in new ESS orders in the first half of this year.

LG Energy Solution has signed a series of supply deals with customers including Tesla, Terra-Gen, Excelsior Energy Capital, EG4 Electronics and Hanwha Qcells.

In May, LG Energy Solution signed a 6 gigawatt-hour ESS battery supply deal with DTE Energy, which is involved in Oracle’s artificial intelligence data center project. In July, it agreed to supply up to 2.9 gigawatt-hours of ESS batteries for a Google project with renewable energy independent power producer Cypress Creek Energy.

“The operation at Lansing plant is an important milestone that will accelerate LG Energy Solution’s growth in North America,” LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Dong-myung said. “We will strengthen the U.S. battery ecosystem and expand our local production capabilities by building an advanced battery manufacturing network that supports the future of the U.S. mobility industry and energy infrastructure.” (Advertorial)