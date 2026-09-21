KT&G takes home top honor for excellence in investor relations

Korean tobacco and consumer goods company KT&G was named the grand prize winner at the 2026 Korea IR Awards, securing the top accolade presented by the Korea Exchange’s investor relations service, the company said Monday.

The award, presented as the Korea Exchange chairman's prize, was handed out Friday at KRX Market Square in Seoul's Yeouido financial district. Yoon Young-chan, head of KT&G's strategic planning division, accepted the award from Korea Exchange Chairman Chung Eun-bo.

The Korea IR Service has handed out the awards since 2001 to companies recognized for active, efficient investor relations work that supports capital-market development through shareholder-focused management.

KT&G was cited for an "open IR culture" in which executives present strategy directly to investors — on global business expansion, shareholder returns and growth investment — and fold investor feedback into management decisions, along with regular investor conferences, non-deal road shows and meetings with major domestic and international institutional investors.

The company raised its interim dividend to 2,000 won ($1.50) per share in August, a 600 won increase from a year earlier.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.