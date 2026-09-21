Hyundai E&C races to build Korea's 1st AI-dedicated data center in record time
Summary
Hyundai Engineering & Construction has started building Korea’s first data center dedicated exclusively to AI workloads in Pohang, aiming to finish it in 16.5 months. The 40-megawatt facility will use Nvidia GPUs and liquid cooling, and operations are targeted for the second half of 2027. Hyundai E&C said the project uses an all-precast method and fast-track planning to shorten construction time. Neo AI Cloud plans to offer GPU-as-a-service and AI platform services when it opens.
Key Facts
- The main contract was signed with AI Factory Pohang PFV, and construction began in June in Pohang’s Gwangmyeong general industrial complex.
- The facility is designed as a 40-megawatt data center and will run on Nvidia graphics processing units.
- Hyundai E&C said the center will use liquid cooling and is designed for roughly 10 times the power density of a typical cloud data center.
- The company said the all-precast approach is the first time a Korean commercial data center has prefabricated its entire concrete structure, including slabs, walls and stairs.
- Hyundai E&C has built 19 data centers since 2004, more than any other Korean builder.
Hyundai Engineering & Construction (E&C) has begun construction on Korea's first data center built exclusively for artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, the company said Monday, aiming to finish the project in a record 16.5 months.
Hyundai E&C signed the main contract with AI Factory Pohang PFV, the project's special-purpose vehicle, and has started installing precast concrete — factory-made concrete components assembled on site, rather than poured in place — for the facility in Pohang's Gwangmyeong general industrial complex. Construction began in June, with operations targeted for the second half of 2027.
The 40-megawatt facility will run on Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) and use liquid cooling, a system that circulates coolant directly to chips rather than relying on airflow, to handle the intense heat generated by AI servers — a first for a Korean data center, the company said.
It is designed to run at roughly 10 times the power density of a typical cloud data center to accommodate Nvidia's upcoming "Vera Rubin" AI chips, with a power usage effectiveness rating — a standard measure of energy efficiency, where a number closer to 1 indicates less energy lost to overhead such as cooling — of 1.25.
Hyundai E&C credited the accelerated timeline to its all-precast approach, the first time a Korean commercial data center has prefabricated its entire concrete structure, including slabs, walls and stairs.
The method is expected to cut structural work from about a year to two months. The builder also used "preconstruction services" to plan the project before breaking ground and a "fast-track" approach running design, permitting and site preparation in parallel, allowing construction to start about a month after Hyundai E&C joined the project.
Project developer Neo AI Cloud plans to offer GPU-as-a-service and AI platform services once the center opens. Hyundai E&C has built 19 data centers since 2004 — more than any other Korean builder — including Korea's only data center project for a global Big Tech company.
This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.
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