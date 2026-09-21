HiteJinro brings snack trucks to support firefighters

HiteJinro is bringing its snack trucks to fire stations across the country to provide meals, snacks and encouragement to firefighters working through fire and disaster response efforts.

According to the company, it began the second half of this year’s program with a visit to Gwangjin District’s fire station in Seoul Sept. 2 and plans to visit four more stations in Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province, Busan and South Gyeongsang Province until the end of next month.

The annual program brings snack trucks to fire stations providing meals, snacks and beverages to firefighters.

“We prepared the second-half program to provide some encouragement to firefighters working in extreme heat and at disaster sites,” a company official said. “We will continue supporting firefighters for their efforts to protect public safety.”

HiteJinro has been running the program annually since 2020, after signing a memorandum of understanding with the National Fire Agency (NFA) in 2018 to improve support for firefighters and raise public awareness of safety.

This year, the company plans to visit a total of 17 fire stations nationwide. In the second half of the year, it will focus on stations where firefighters have been involved in responding to and recovering from wildfires, major accidents, droughts and floods.

At each station, the company provides meals and snacks such as steak, salad, fruit cups, takoyaki, cookies and beverages, along with giveaways including brass tumblers, cooler bags and glass sets.

“We thank HiteJinro for its warm support for our staff, who have been working in the field amid the heat,” an official from Gwangjin Fire Station said. “We will continue doing our best to protect the lives and property of citizens.”

HiteJinro has also been supporting families of firefighters who have died in the line of duty, in addition to supporting active firefighters under its agreement with the NFA.

Its support includes snack truck visits and emergency financial and legal-cost support for families seeking to have a firefighter's death recognized as a line-of-duty death, as well as support programs for bereaved families.