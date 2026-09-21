HanmiGlobal manages SK hynix HBM plant construction in Indiana

HanmiGlobal, a global construction project management company, said Monday it is providing project management services for SK hynix's high-bandwidth memory (HBM) advanced packaging plant under construction in West Lafayette, Indiana.

SK hynix held a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 27 at Purdue University’s Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette for the facility, which will be the company’s first artificial intelligence memory production base in the United States.

The project represents an investment of more than $4 billion. Construction began in March, with the cleanroom scheduled for completion in October 2028.

HanmiGlobal has been involved in the project since the pre-construction stage in August 2024 and will oversee construction project management through completion of the cleanroom in 2028.

Its responsibilities include design management, schedule and cost control, quality and safety management and risk management. The company also coordinates SK hynix’s Korean and U.S. partners involved in the project.

As Korean high-tech companies expand their operations in the U.S., demand is growing for project management firms with both engineering expertise and an understanding of local construction practices.

U.S. construction projects involve different contracting systems, permitting procedures and labor practices from those in Korea, making an understanding of local regulations and business practices critical to keeping projects on schedule and ensuring successful investments.

Semiconductor facilities require close coordination of cleanroom construction, infrastructure such as power, water, gas and exhaust systems, and the installation of production equipment. Project management firms coordinate the work of designers, contractors and equipment suppliers on behalf of project owners.

HanmiGlobal said it is currently managing more than 20 advanced industrial facility projects in the U.S. for Korean companies, including semiconductors, batteries and undersea cable plants.

The company said its experience coordinating Korean project owners and local partners has strengthened its ability to manage construction projects in the U.S.