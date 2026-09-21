FTC unfazed by US pressure over Coupang: chairman

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) does not take Washington’s threat to bar Chairman Ju Biung-ghi from entering the United States seriously, brushing off escalating U.S. pressure over the watchdog’s regulatory crackdown on U.S.-listed Coupang, the head of the authority said Monday.

“We will not be swayed by this, but will continue law enforcement in a nondiscriminatory manner,” Ju told reporters during a press conference in Sejong, referring to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee’s recent moves targeting alleged discrimination against U.S. companies.

Ju’s comments come as the Coupang dispute has grown into a bigger source of tension in Korea-U.S. economic relations. The U.S. committee issued a report in July accusing Korean authorities of discriminatory treatment of Coupang, arguing that the company had been subjected to excessive investigations and penalties.

A U.S. lawmaker subsequently introduced legislation that would restrict U.S. entry to foreign officials accused of using government authority to discriminate against American companies, explicitly citing the Coupang case as an example.

The proposed measure would allow U.S. authorities to deny entry to or deport foreign officials deemed to have imposed discriminatory investigations, fines or regulatory measures on American businesses.

Ju said the antitrust regulator would continue to enforce the law fairly and without discrimination, while leaving the handling of the dispute with Washington to the government’s diplomatic authorities.

“There have been multiple reports from the committee, but rather than responding directly, I believe it would be appropriate for us to convey our views through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, if necessary,” Ju said.

Korea’s regulatory actions against Coupang have raised concerns that disputes over the enforcement of Korean competition and data protection laws could increasingly spill over into bilateral trade and diplomatic relations.

Coupang has been a target of the FTC investigation since late last year following a massive data breach that affected more than 37 million users. The Personal Information Protection Commission imposed a record 624.7 billion won ($451 million) fine on the e-commerce giant over the breach.

Ju also sought to frame the FTC’s treatment of foreign companies as part of a longstanding enforcement policy, rather than a response specifically directed at U.S. businesses.

The commission has enforced competition laws against foreign companies for more than 25 years, Ju said, adding that Korea’s position as a major information technology market had made such enforcement unavoidable.

“Over the past 25 years, we have had no choice but to enforce the law against foreign companies more actively than competition authorities in other countries,” he said.

Washington has portrayed the Coupang case as evidence of discriminatory treatment of an American company, while Seoul maintains that its regulatory actions are based on domestic law and applied regardless of nationality.

The Korean government previously rejected allegations of discrimination, saying investigations and regulatory measures involving Coupang were conducted lawfully and fairly. The foreign ministry also expressed regret over the U.S. House committee report, arguing that they reflected Coupang’s claims without sufficiently considering Seoul’s position.

For Seoul, the challenge is now to prevent the dispute from becoming a more serious source of tension with Washington without compromising the independence of domestic law enforcement.

Ju’s remarks suggest the FTC intends to leave the diplomatic management of the dispute to the foreign authority, while keeping its own enforcement decisions insulated from political pressure abroad.

“We will continue to enforce the law fairly and without discrimination, just as we have done so far,” Ju said.