Audi has officially crossed the 300,000-vehicle sales mark in Korea, cementing its position as one of the country's most popular foreign luxury automakers.

The German brand said Monday that cumulative registrations reached the milestone, making Audi only the third imported carmaker to achieve the feat in the Korean market.

To mark the achievement, Audi Korea is launching a customer-appreciation program, called thAnk Q, with its nationwide dealer network, offering benefits and brand experiences as a way to thank its customers, the company said.

Audi Korea attributed the growth partly to customer-engagement programs it has run this year, including Audi Open House, where customers can test-drive various models and services; Audi Venture, an outdoor lifestyle program; and Audi Summer Tour, a driving and lifestyle experience event.

"Reaching 300,000 cumulative registrations here is a meaningful achievement made possible by the trust and support of the customers who have chosen Audi," Audi Korea President Steve Cloete said.

"We will continue to strengthen customer satisfaction and long-term trust through customer-focused programs and differentiated brand experiences."

Audi, a premium vehicle brand under the Volkswagen Group, sells in more than 100 markets worldwide and operates 21 production sites across 12 countries. The company entered Formula One racing this year as part of what it called a bold display of its motorsport DNA.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.





