Samsung Electronics holds tech forum in US to share AI strategies

Samsung Electronics said Sunday it held its eighth annual technology forum in the United States to share its artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and business strategies with global developers.

About 80 executives from Samsung Electronics and global information technology companies took part in the 2026 Tech Forum in Silicon Valley, the company said in a press release.

Samsung brass, including President Roh Tae-moon, who heads its device experience (DX) division, and Chief Technology Officer Yoon Jang-hyun, presented the company's mid and long-term AI vision and business strategies and exchanged views with participants on recent technology trends.

Yoon discussed how the combination of next-generation AI technologies and robotics could drive changes in the future, the company said.

"AI is a driving force for delivering intelligent and hyper-personalized experiences across every aspect of consumers' daily lives and for driving innovation," Roh said, adding that Samsung aims to provide customers with the best possible AI experience.