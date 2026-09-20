Tickets for Korea’s high-speed KTX trains will be available for booking up to two months before departure starting next month, extending the current one-month window.

Along with the booking window, KTX will introduce a set of operational improvements for foreign travelers next month to make the reservation process more convenient, the government said Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and KTX operator KORAIL, customers will be able to book seats up to two months in advance starting Oct. 1.

The government said the extension is intended to make it easier for travelers to plan trips around the country.

For foreign visitors in particular, many book flights to Korea at least two months in advance, but KTX tickets have only been available one month before departure, making it difficult to plan their itinerary within the country.

“Travelers will be able to book KTX at the same time as purchasing airline tickets, making it easier to plan domestic trips and use KTX more conveniently,” the ministry said in a press release.

“Korean travelers will also be able to reserve tickets well in advance for long holidays and peak seasons, significantly improving the convenience of booking KTX tickets by allowing them to secure seats more comfortably.”

Language support on the KTX website will also be expanded to 10 languages by the end of this year, with French, German and Mongolian added to the seven languages currently available, including English, Chinese, Japanese, Thai and Vietnamese.

KORAIL said it is also developing a system to support global mobile payment services widely used by foreign travelers, including WeChat Pay and Alipay, in addition to overseas credit cards such as Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay that are currently accepted.

The upgrades come as rail travel among foreign visitors continues to increase. According to the government, 6.69 million foreign passengers used KTX from January to August this year, up 68 percent from the same period a year earlier.

“We will expand multilingual services and payment options so that foreign visitors can easily travel not only in the Seoul metropolitan area but to regions across the country," said Kim Tae-byeong, the ministry's railway bureau director general. "We will continue to upgrade our rail services to a global standard that both domestic and international passengers can tangibly experience.”