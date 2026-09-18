WEEKENDER What are Korea's flagship K-defense exports?

Korea has emerged as a major player in the global defense market, with its domestically developed weapons systems gaining traction for their competitive prices, advanced technology and fast delivery.

From artillery and tanks to fighter jets and missile defense systems, Korean defense companies are expanding their global footprint and reshaping the country’s position in the international arms industry.

K9 Thunder

The K9 Thunder is Korea’s flagship self-propelled howitzer and one of the country’s most successful defense export items.

Designed to provide mobile, long-range artillery fire support for ground forces, the 155-millimeter system can rapidly move, fire and relocate, making it well-suited to modern, highly mobile battlefields.

The K9 is now used or being introduced by a growing list of countries, including Poland, Australia, Egypt, India, Norway, Finland, Estonia and Turkey. Poland has emerged as its largest export customer under a major deal to reinforce its artillery capabilities in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Redback IFV

The Redback is Hanwha Aerospace’s next-generation infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), designed to carry troops and provide heavy firepower and protection on the battlefield.

It features a 30-millimeter cannon, anti-tank missiles, advanced sensors and an active protection system to intercept incoming threats. Unlike the widely exported K9, the Redback is still at an early stage of international deployment, with Australia as its first major customer.

Canberra selected the Redback for its infantry fighting vehicle program, with production taking place in Australia as part of a deeper industrial partnership. The Australian program is expected to serve as an important showcase for the vehicle as Hanwha seeks additional customers in Europe and other markets.

FA-50

The FA-50 is Korea’s most commercially successful military aircraft, combining the functions of a light combat aircraft and an advanced trainer. Developed by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), it can perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions while offering a relatively affordable alternative to larger fighter jets.

The aircraft has attracted customers seeking to modernize aging fleets without the cost of heavier fighters. Poland has ordered 48 FA-50s, while Malaysia signed a deal for 18 aircraft, adding to KAI’s export presence in Southeast Asia.

The Philippines and Indonesia have also operated or acquired the FA-50 family. Its relatively low operating costs, Western-compatible systems and rapid delivery have helped make it one of Korea’s most visible defense exports.

KF-21 Boramae

The KF-21 Boramae — also developed by KAI — is Korea’s homegrown 4.5-generation fighter and the centerpiece of its ambition to move beyond light combat aircraft into the high-end fighter jet market. Designed primarily for the Republic of Korea Air Force, the twin-engine jet combines advanced avionics, modern sensors and a large weapons payload for air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

Unlike the FA-50, the KF-21 has yet to establish a mature export market, making potential overseas sales a key test of Korea’s aerospace ambitions.

Indonesia, which participated in the development program, has been viewed as a potential first export customer. The Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries are also regarded as possible future markets as the aircraft enters mass production.

K2

Hyundai Rotem’s K2 is the nation’s main battle tank and flagship armored vehicle export product.

Equipped with a 120-millimeter smoothbore gun, automatic loading system and advanced fire-control technology, the K2 is designed for high mobility and precision engagement across demanding terrain.

Poland has become its dominant export customer, signing contracts for hundreds of K2 tanks as part of a sweeping military modernization program following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Poland is currently the K2’s only overseas operator, making the country a critical test bed for Hyundai Rotem’s broader push into the European armored-vehicle market.

Cheongung-II

Cheongung-II is a medium-range surface-to-air missile system developed by LIG Defense & Aerospace (D&A). It is designed to intercept both aircraft and ballistic missiles. It combines a multifunction radar, command-and-control technology and hit-to-kill interceptors to defend key military and strategic facilities.

The system has become one of Korea’s biggest defense export successes in the Middle East. The United Arab Emirates became its first major foreign customer with a multibillion-dollar contract, followed by Saudi Arabia. Iraq has also moved to acquire the system.

Its strong performance in a region increasingly concerned about ballistic missiles and drones has helped turn Cheongung-II into a flagship example of Korea’s growing position in the global air defense market.

Bigung

Bigung is a 2.75-inch guided rocket developed also by LIG D&A for precision strikes against maritime targets.

Small and relatively inexpensive compared with conventional anti-ship missiles, the weapon is designed to be launched from naval vessels and other platforms, offering a flexible option for coastal and ship-to-ship engagements.

Its biggest potential market is the United States, where the system has attracted attention after successfully completing the Pentagon’s Foreign Comparative Testing program.

LIG D&A is pursuing entry into the U.S. defense market, potentially giving Bigung a role in Washington’s effort to field larger numbers of affordable precision weapons. Unlike Korea’s established exports, such as K9 and FA-50, Bigung remains an emerging export prospect.