TEST DRIVE Renault Filante blends commanding size with agile drive

Renault Korea’s flagship crossover, the Filante, looks imposing at first glance, but feels surprisingly agile behind the wheel. Its planted ride, refined cabin and better-than-expected fuel economy give the large crossover a distinctive mix of comfort and driving appeal.

The Filante was driven for about 400 kilometers on a round trip between Seoul and Daejeon, covering a mix of urban roads and highways. Across the route, the crossover delivered a stable ride and impressive fuel efficiency, making a strong overall impression.

The Filante shares some of its design cues with Renault Korea’s popular Grand Koleos SUV, but carries a more upscale and sportier character.

Measuring 4,915 millimeters in length and 1,635 millimeters in height, it has a substantial presence. Yet its low, flowing roofline and floating rear spoiler give the large body a sleeker profile, blending elements of a sedan and an SUV.

The difference becomes more apparent once the car gets moving.

The Filante’s driving character can be summed up in one word: planted. Its E-Tech hybrid powertrain combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged direct-injection gasoline engine with a 100-kilowatt traction motor and a 60-kilowatt auxiliary motor, producing up to 250 horsepower.

The Filante does not leap forward aggressively. Instead, power builds smoothly and steadily, pushing the large body forward with a reassuring sense of weight.

That character becomes even more pronounced on the highway. Even as speeds climb, the body remains composed, giving the impression that the vehicle is firmly anchored to the road.

The Filante uses a multilink rear suspension and frequency-sensitive dampers that adjust damping force according to road conditions, helping control the movements of its relatively large body.

Taking corners is another strength. Even through curves taken at a relatively brisk pace, the Filante kept its composure without excessive body roll. The frequency-sensitive dampers are designed to increase damping force when the vehicle detects repeated steering inputs, helping keep the body stable through winding sections.

Still, the Filante’s size is noticeable when it comes to outright acceleration. While its power delivery is smooth and confident, it lacks some of the punch expected from a sportier crossover.

Fuel economy, however, was a pleasant surprise. The Filante is officially rated at 15.1 kilometers per liter in combined fuel efficiency, but the test drive produced an average of around 20 kilometers per liter, exceeding the official figure.

Renault Korea also put considerable effort into cabin quietness. Active noise cancellation comes standard across all trims, while additional sound insulation has been applied to the doors, floor and engine compartment.

For buyers who want a crossover that combines an upscale atmosphere, stable highway manners and a touch of sportiness, the Filante makes a compelling case.

The Filante starts at 43.94 million won ($32,600) after eco-friendly vehicle tax benefits.