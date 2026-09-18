Samsung Electronics' Exynos application processors (APs) accounted for 9 percent of global smartphone AP shipments in the second quarter, the highest level since the data was first compiled in 2024, industry data showed Friday.

The figure was up 2 percentage points from the previous quarter and 3 percentage points from a year earlier, according to market researcher Counterpoint Research.

APs, often described as the brains of mobile devices, handle core computing tasks needed to run operating systems and applications.

The increase was driven by stronger Exynos shipments across both premium and mid-range smartphones.

The flagship Exynos 2600, used in Samsung's Galaxy S26 series, contributed to growth in the premium segment, while Exynos chips used in the Galaxy A57 and A37 supported shipments in the mid-range segment.

Taiwan's MediaTek, which makes Dimensity and Helio chipsets for a wide range of smartphones, led the market with a 31 percent share in the second quarter, data showed.

U.S.-based Qualcomm, which makes Snapdragon chipsets, followed with 23 percent, while Apple, which designs its A-series chips for iPhones, accounted for 19 percent.