Hyundai E&C to lead gov't push for 100-megawatt green hydrogen plants
Summary
Hyundai E&C is leading a state-backed project to design large-scale green hydrogen facilities capable of generating over 100 megawatts of zero-carbon fuel. The project is being promoted by the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, and Hyundai E&C said its HMG Construction Research Institute will lead it. The company will handle the basic engineering package and economic feasibility assessment as part of a consortium with Hyundai Engineering, Hyundai Motor, Hanwha Global and universities. The work will use artificial intelligence and dynamic simulation models to improve stability and reliability.
Key Facts
- Hyundai E&C will lead a consortium that includes Hyundai Engineering, Hyundai Motor, Hanwha Global, Korea Midland Power, Mirae Standards Research Institute, Seoul National University and Korea University.
- The project aims to develop a comprehensive design package for large-scale hydrogen production, including plant systems, core processes and operating configurations.
- Hyundai E&C said it plans to use artificial intelligence and dynamic simulation models to account for fluctuations in renewable power generation.
- HMG Construction Research Institute is the integrated research and development organization of Hyundai E&C and Hyundai Engineering.
- Hyundai E&C has previously worked on a hydrogen production base in Buan, North Jeolla Province, and is developing a 5-megawatt plant-type proton exchange membrane electrolysis system in Jeju.
Global construction giant Hyundai Engineering & Construction (E&C) is stepping up its clean-energy push, heading a state-backed project to engineer large-scale green hydrogen facilities capable of generating over 100 megawatts of zero-carbon fuel.
Hyundai E&C said Friday that its HMG Construction Research Institute will lead the project, which is being promoted by the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment.
The project aims to develop a comprehensive design package covering plant systems, core processes and operating configurations for large-scale hydrogen production, with the goal of bringing the technology to a level suitable for demonstration and commercialization.
Hyundai E&C will lead a consortium that includes Hyundai Engineering, Hyundai Motor, Hanwha Global, Korea Midland Power, Mirae Standards Research Institute, Seoul National University and Korea University.
Hyundai E&C will be responsible for developing the basic engineering package and conducting an economic feasibility assessment, according to the company.
The project will also use artificial intelligence and dynamic simulation models to account for fluctuations in renewable power generation and improve the stability and reliability of plant operations.
The company said it plans to use the project to strengthen its ability to integrate large-scale hydrogen production systems with renewable energy and respond to changes in the hydrogen market.
HMG Construction Research Institute, the integrated research and development organization of Hyundai E&C and Hyundai Engineering, will bring together technologies spanning hydrogen production, storage, transportation and use within Hyundai Motor Group.
Hyundai E&C has previously worked on a hydrogen production base in Buan, North Jeolla Province, and is developing a 5-megawatt plant-type proton exchange membrane electrolysis system in Jeju.
A Hyundai E&C official said the research results could become an important asset for winning domestic and overseas electrolysis projects and help establish a Korean green-hydrogen platform.
This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.
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