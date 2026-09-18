Global construction giant Hyundai Engineering & Construction (E&C) is stepping up its clean-energy push, heading a state-backed project to engineer large-scale green hydrogen facilities capable of generating over 100 megawatts of zero-carbon fuel.

Hyundai E&C said Friday that its HMG Construction Research Institute will lead the project, which is being promoted by the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment.

The project aims to develop a comprehensive design package covering plant systems, core processes and operating configurations for large-scale hydrogen production, with the goal of bringing the technology to a level suitable for demonstration and commercialization.

Hyundai E&C will lead a consortium that includes Hyundai Engineering, Hyundai Motor, Hanwha Global, Korea Midland Power, Mirae Standards Research Institute, Seoul National University and Korea University.

Hyundai E&C will be responsible for developing the basic engineering package and conducting an economic feasibility assessment, according to the company.

The project will also use artificial intelligence and dynamic simulation models to account for fluctuations in renewable power generation and improve the stability and reliability of plant operations.

The company said it plans to use the project to strengthen its ability to integrate large-scale hydrogen production systems with renewable energy and respond to changes in the hydrogen market.

HMG Construction Research Institute, the integrated research and development organization of Hyundai E&C and Hyundai Engineering, will bring together technologies spanning hydrogen production, storage, transportation and use within Hyundai Motor Group.

Hyundai E&C has previously worked on a hydrogen production base in Buan, North Jeolla Province, and is developing a 5-megawatt plant-type proton exchange membrane electrolysis system in Jeju.

A Hyundai E&C official said the research results could become an important asset for winning domestic and overseas electrolysis projects and help establish a Korean green-hydrogen platform.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.