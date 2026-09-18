Hyosung Heavy Industries forms US joint venture to make high-voltage circuit breakers

Hyosung Heavy Industries is expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint through a new joint venture to produce high-voltage circuit breakers in Pennsylvania.

The company said June 16 that its subsidiary, Hyosung HICO, signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Quanta Services to establish Hyosung Hico Breaker, a joint venture for gas circuit breakers.

The joint venture, incorporated in July, will begin manufacturing high-voltage circuit breakers ranging from 72.5 kilovolts to 800 kilovolts as early as October. Production will take place at Quanta's existing facility in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Quanta Services is a major U.S. engineering, procurement and construction company specializing in power and energy infrastructure. It serves utilities, power generation and energy storage projects, data centers, telecommunications providers and other customers across the United States.

The partnership combines Hyosung's power equipment expertise with Quanta's infrastructure capabilities as the Korean company expands its presence in the U.S. power market.

With more than 50 years of experience in high-voltage circuit breakers, Hyosung Heavy Industries supplies the equipment to customers in more than 40 countries. The company entered the U.S. market in 2011 and has since expanded its presence with products tailored to local utility requirements.

The joint venture will make Hyosung Heavy Industries the first Korean power equipment manufacturer to establish U.S.-based production of both transformers and high-voltage circuit breakers.

Chairman Cho Hyun-joon has worked to deepen the company's partnership with Quanta since last year as Hyosung expands its U.S. power business. The two companies have also discussed cooperation on advanced power technologies, including direct-current (DC) solutions.

"Our two companies have built a strong partnership through collaboration across a range of projects, from supplying circuit breakers and substation equipment to supporting power transmission and renewable energy integration projects," Cho said.

"As the rapid growth of artificial intelligence increases the need for grid upgrades, we will draw on the experience gained from localizing our U.S. operations. Together with this new joint venture, we aim to strengthen Hyosung's position as a total solutions provider in the U.S. power market."

Hyosung Heavy Industries' ultra-high-voltage transformer plant in Memphis, Tennessee, has become a key part of its U.S. operations. The company has invested approximately $300 million in the facility, including its acquisition and ongoing expansion. Once the current expansion is complete, the plant is expected to have one of the largest transformer production capacities in the United States.

Earlier this year, Hyosung Heavy Industries secured an approximately $540 million power equipment supply contract with a major U.S. transmission grid operator. The company said it was the largest such contract awarded to a Korean power equipment manufacturer.

According to Global Market Insights, the North American circuit breaker market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.7 percent, from $4.8 billion in 2024 to $9.6 billion by 2034.







