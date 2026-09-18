Coway launches slim office chair combining recliner, massage functions

Coway has launched the Berex Triple Chair 2 Slim, a multifunctional chair that combines the functions of an office chair, recliner and massage chair.

The new product reflects growing demand for space-saving furniture as housing costs rise and one- and two-person households become more common, the home appliance maker said.

The Triple Chair 2 Slim is 9 percent smaller in volume than the previous model, making it easier to fit into tight spaces. It also features hidden wheels that give the chair a cleaner look while making it easier to move.

The chair is designed for people who spend long hours sitting, such as those working from home or studying.

The massage balls are tucked inside the backrest when the massage function is not in use, reducing pressure on the back. The head cushion supports the head and neck, while the seat height can be adjusted by up to 5 centimeters to suit different body types.

The backrest can be reclined from 110 degrees for working to 150 degrees for relaxing. Users can also adjust the backrest and leg rest separately for a more comfortable position.

The chair also features a three-zone heating system that warms the back and legs.

Despite its slimmer design, the Triple Chair 2 Slim offers an upgraded massage function. Its three-dimensional massage system allows the massage balls to move up to 83 millimeters in multiple directions.

“Berex Triple Chair 2 Slim takes up less space than a traditional massage chair while offering enhanced massage functions, helping users make better use of their living space,” a Coway official said.

“We will continue to introduce wellness solutions that reflect changing housing trends and consumers’ lifestyles.”