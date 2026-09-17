Seoul's streetwear titan Musinsa expands physical footprint to Shenzhen

Musinsa, the Korean e-commerce titan that built an empire out of Seoul’s trendsetting streetwear scene, is doubling down on physical retail in China.

The company will open locations on Oct. 31 for both its flagship multibrand boutique and its private-label basic line, Musinsa Standard, side by side in Shenzhen — marking its expansion beyond eastern China into the country's southern fashion hub.

The Korean fashion platform said Thursday that both stores will open at ONE AVENUE, a major mixed-use shopping complex in Shenzhen’s Futian central business district.

The move marks Musinsa’s first offline expansion into southern China after establishing retail operations centered on Shanghai and Hangzhou.

The company said Shenzhen, a major economic and industrial center in southern China, has a large population of young consumers with strong purchasing power.

Musinsa Store will initially carry about 30 Korean fashion brands, with plans to add more based on customer response and demand.

The store is intended to serve as an offline base for introducing Korean fashion labels to Chinese consumers and supporting brands seeking to enter China’s market.

Musinsa Standard’s Shenzhen ONE AVENUE location will be its fifth store in China.

The company said it will tailor its merchandise to local demand by drawing on sales data from its existing online and offline operations and considering Shenzhen’s climate and consumer preferences.

The two stores will offer different assortments, allowing shoppers to move between everyday basics and a broader selection of Korean fashion styles within the same retail district.

ONE AVENUE combines shopping, offices, cultural venues and entertainment facilities and is positioned by Musinsa as a major commercial destination for young professionals and trend-conscious consumers.

A Musinsa representative said the company plans to strengthen brand awareness in major Chinese cities beyond Shanghai and Hangzhou following its entry into Shenzhen.

The representative said Musinsa would continue expanding its offline presence in key consumer markets to build its growth platform in China.

Musinsa said it plans to use Shenzhen as a new base for expanding its offline business into other major Chinese cities.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.