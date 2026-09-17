POSCO Group accelerates resource strategy as global competition shifts

POSCO Group Chairman Chang In-hwa is bringing together the group’s senior executives to map out the next phase of its three-pronged growth strategy, as geopolitical shifts and technological change reshape global competition for resources.

The group’s annual POSCO Forum began Thursday and will run for two days in Incheon. The event brings together senior executives to discuss future growth and innovation while hearing from outside experts. This year’s forum will focus on turning the strategy announced in July into concrete action plans.

Chang's three-part strategy centers on areas of industrial resources such as steel; strategic resources including lithium, cathode and anode materials and rare earths; and energy resources such as liquefied natural gas and renewable energy.

“The ability to execute quickly is the key to survival at a time of major change, as geopolitics and technological paradigms are shifting,” Chang said.

“To successfully implement the strategy and expand our businesses around resources, we need to anticipate the direction of change and find clear answers on what to prepare for and how quickly we need to change.”

Chang laid out three key priorities — localizing steel production, securing positions in major lithium and rare-earth markets and using the energy business to cushion volatility. He noted that the group should tailor its growth strategies to the different operating environments of each business.

Dominic Barton, the chairman of leading multinational mining company Rio Tinto, delivered the keynote address on the impact of geopolitical and technological shifts on corporate value and how companies can drive growth through portfolio restructuring and focused investment.

During the forum, sessions will examine how leading companies are responding to shifts in the global industrial landscape and how physical artificial intelligence could enable autonomous manufacturing.

POSCO said it plans to use the forum to develop a medium-term action agenda as it accelerates the shift toward a resource-focused portfolio.

Meanwhile, the group recently unveiled a vision to expand beyond steel into lithium and energy and become a major supplier of key resources to Korea through its triple-core strategy at its CEO Investor Day in July.

It plans to accelerate the transition while strengthening supply chains and advancing technology and corporate value through faster execution.