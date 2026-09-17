Noul brings AI cervical cancer screening technology to Indonesia

Noul, a Korean medtech firm specializing in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven diagnostic tools, has entered the Indonesian market through its first supply agreement for an automated cervical cancer screening system as the Southeast Asian nation works to scale up preventive care.

The company said Thursday it signed the agreement with an Indonesian medical device distributor and plans to supply at least 50 miLab CER units to local medical institutions and laboratory networks over three years.

Noul said it will initially work with hospitals, screening centers and laboratory networks before seeking opportunities in Indonesia’s public procurement market.

The company said it has secured regulatory approvals for miLab CER in several Southeast Asian markets, including Vietnam and the Philippines, providing a foundation for further expansion across the region.

Indonesia, with about 280 million people, is Southeast Asia’s largest health care market, according to Noul, which said cervical cancer places a significant burden on women in the country.

Noul said Indonesia plans to include cervical cancer screening in its free health checkup program starting this year and expand screening to about 68 million women ages 30 to 69.

The company said the initiative aims to raise the screening rate from about 7 percent to 75 percent by 2030, potentially increasing demand for screening and diagnostic infrastructure.

MiLab CER automates staining, imaging and AI-assisted analysis of cervical cell slides in a compact device, according to Noul.

Noul said the system is designed to simplify testing workflows in medical settings with limited pathology personnel and basic infrastructure.

Noul said Indonesia was an important market for expanding the company’s cervical cancer diagnostic business across Southeast Asia.

“We will continue expanding the supply of cervical cancer diagnostic solutions while considering each country’s health care environment and market demand,” it said.

Noul added that miLab products are currently used in more than 30 countries, with its portfolio spanning malaria diagnostics, blood analysis and cervical cancer screening.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.