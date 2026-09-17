LG chairman stresses 'prompt, tenacious execution' in AI investment
Summary
LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo urged affiliates to make prompt and tenacious AI investments at a meeting in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday. He said AI will determine LG’s future competitiveness and asked CEOs to focus on execution. More than 40 executives from LG Electronics, LG Display, LG Innotek and other affiliates attended. The group also reviewed past AI-related investments and future planning.
Key Facts
- The meeting was held at LG Group’s training center in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, and included Koo and more than 40 top executives.
- LG executives reviewed past investments in AI data centers, physical AI, semiconductor materials and AI transformation.
- The group agreed future investment decisions should rely on a clear vision and strategy, with more sophisticated scenario planning and validation processes.
- The executives discussed global debate over slowing AI development after concerns raised by major AI companies including OpenAI and Anthropic.
- LG said its AI efforts should focus on people and improving their lives rather than the technology itself.
LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo stressed “prompt and tenacious execution” in making investments in artificial intelligence (AI) businesses, asking affiliate CEOs to treat AI as a key factor that will determine the group’s future competitiveness.
According to the group, Thursday, Koo made the comments during a meeting with LG affiliate presidents at the group’s training center in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, a day earlier. The meeting was attended by Koo and over 40 top executives of LG Electronics, LG Display, LG Innotek and other key affiliates.
Participants explored how AI is bringing changes to the industrial and technological landscape and discussed investment priorities and execution plans to secure future competitiveness.
“AI is no longer an area where we can selectively choose whether to respond,” Koo said. “It is the key pillar that will determine our future competitiveness. I ask our CEOs to focus on prompt and tenacious execution so that we can win in the future competition driven by AI.”
During the meeting, participants reviewed past investments in areas including AI data centers, physical AI, semiconductor materials and AI transformation. They agreed that future investment decisions should be based on a clear vision and strategy, with more sophisticated scenario planning and validation processes to reflect changes in markets, competition and technology.
Discussions were also held over the intensifying global debate on slowing down AI development, after major global AI companies including OpenAI and Anthropic raised concerns over potential risks. The LG executives, however, agreed that the group’s AI efforts should focus not on the technology itself but on people and improving their lives, the group said.
It was the group’s third meeting of presidents this year, following meetings in March and June. In March, Koo presented AI transformation as the main topic, while in June, he stressed the need to create a competitive edge through technological differentiation.
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