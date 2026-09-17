LG chairman stresses 'prompt, tenacious execution' in AI investment

LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo stressed “prompt and tenacious execution” in making investments in artificial intelligence (AI) businesses, asking affiliate CEOs to treat AI as a key factor that will determine the group’s future competitiveness.

According to the group, Thursday, Koo made the comments during a meeting with LG affiliate presidents at the group’s training center in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, a day earlier. The meeting was attended by Koo and over 40 top executives of LG Electronics, LG Display, LG Innotek and other key affiliates.

Participants explored how AI is bringing changes to the industrial and technological landscape and discussed investment priorities and execution plans to secure future competitiveness.

“AI is no longer an area where we can selectively choose whether to respond,” Koo said. “It is the key pillar that will determine our future competitiveness. I ask our CEOs to focus on prompt and tenacious execution so that we can win in the future competition driven by AI.”

During the meeting, participants reviewed past investments in areas including AI data centers, physical AI, semiconductor materials and AI transformation. They agreed that future investment decisions should be based on a clear vision and strategy, with more sophisticated scenario planning and validation processes to reflect changes in markets, competition and technology.

Discussions were also held over the intensifying global debate on slowing down AI development, after major global AI companies including OpenAI and Anthropic raised concerns over potential risks. The LG executives, however, agreed that the group’s AI efforts should focus not on the technology itself but on people and improving their lives, the group said.

It was the group’s third meeting of presidents this year, following meetings in March and June. In March, Koo presented AI transformation as the main topic, while in June, he stressed the need to create a competitive edge through technological differentiation.